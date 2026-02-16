Browns Pass on Texans Assistant for Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns have decided to go in a different direction from Houston Texans assistant Cory Undlin for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns are hiring Mike Rutenberg as their new defensive coordinator.

The Browns are hiring Mike Rutenberg as defensive coordinator, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 16, 2026

Rutenberg was the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator last season under former Atlanta coach Raheem Morris, and now gets an opportunity to call plays for the Browns' defense under their new head coach, Todd Monkin.

As for Undlin, Houston's own defensive pass game coordinator, that means he'll be back on the Texans' staff for the 2026 campaign, barring any other defensive coordinator roles that may open up across the league.

It's a big name that'll now be able to return for another season on the Texans' staff, as Undlin had become a popular name in the defensive coordinator cycle across the league in recent weeks. Having been a key, experienced voice in the coaching collective leading one of the NFL's best secondaries, teams with a need for a new defensive play-caller had taken notice.

But as his name had been generating a bit more steam, the Arizona Cardinals had announced they were retaining defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, while the Browns now decided to go with Rutenberg, which were the two spots in which Undlin had been a part of the most notable buzz.

Instead, barring any unforeseen changes, he'll be on track to be retained on the Texans' staff, where he's remained since 2023 after being hired on in the same offseason that DeMeco Ryans was named head coach.

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive pass game specialist Cory Undlin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's a similar fate that was had for another Texans coach that had been a popular name in recent defensive coordinator searches: defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, who decided to return to Houston for the 2026 season under a new deal rather than depart for any other opportunities.

For both Vasso and Undlin, they'll now have another season under their belt with the Texans before having a chance to enter next year's defensive coordinator hiring cycle; one in which there could be a bit better vacancies available than what this offseason presented.

Overall, it's good news for the Texans' defense, which finished this past season as one of the most dominant and well-rounded in the league, and will now be able to retain most of their same personnel and coaching staff for at least one more year, and try to reach even higher heights than they did in 2025.

