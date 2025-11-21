Texans’ Elite Defense Gives DeMeco Ryans a Real Launchpad
Forced into entrusting backup quarterback Davis Mills to save their entire season, the Houston Texans have discovered that letting a seriously elite defensive unit feast makes perfect sense, which truly showed itself during their latest victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Simply playing basic complimentary football had, of course, mostly evaded the Texans earlier during their campaign, but they turned over a stone with Mills at the controls and found some gold.
While undisputed starter C.J. Stroud will now return to the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts, perhaps the league's best defense owes Mills a debt of gratitude for keeping heads above water. Like every great backup quarterback who's gone before him, fundamentally, Mills knew the assignment at hand was to drive the car without burning out the clutch.
“I think the big thing is spreading the ball around and kind of being the facilitator for the offense, and letting your playmakers make plays,” Mills said post-game. “When you have a defense like that on the other side of the ball, I mean, the biggest thing—protecting the ball and keeping drives alive."
"Because they are going to keep giving you chances, especially with the takeaways, the stops, turnover on downs. When you got a defense like that, you are in every game. So you just got to take advantage of your opportunities and play a clean game.”
DeMeco Ryans Says Texans' Defense Understands the Moment
Furthermore, after going 3-0 after coming out of the Texans' bullpen, Mills has done his prospects of starting elsewhere next season a world of good.
With Mills only being pressured in 14% of his dropbacks, it allowed the Texans offense to complement a defensive unit which simply ran amok for head coach DeMeco Ryans during the 23-19 victory.
“With our defense, I don't have to say much to the guys,” Ryans revealed. “Just keep doing what you've been doing. That's the beauty of the guys we have, the leaders that we have."
"With Azeez, Will, Danielle. They know the moment, they understand the moment, and they are ready for those moments. And they went out and they proved why they are ready for those moments. And everybody was calm, everybody played together, everybody was exactly where they're supposed to be.”
Constant pressure on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proved the key to victory, but ironically enough, the eight sacks the Texans defense registered only scratched the surface of the mayhem they created.
Heck, even Bills head coach Sean McDermott simply had to throw his hands up in the air and concede they got flat-out manhandled by the Texans pass rushers.
“When they hit the quarterback 12 times, I don't like that,” McDermott said. “I don't like that stat at all. It's not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season. So that's not a good formula right there.”
Over on the other side of the fence, at 6-5, the Texans have themselves on the plus side of the ledger for the first time this entire season, and the sky's the limit heading into a critical stretch run.
Of course, the change under center will write its own headlines this week, but if edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. can once again deliver a 2.5 sack performance next time out, then Colts signal caller Daniel Jones will be in grave danger. Anderson is feasting within Ryans' attacking scheme, and he is embracing both the weekly preparation and getting let loose on game day.
“I don't know what it is, but your body just takes over, your instincts just take over, and you play out of your mind,” Anderson declared after the win. “And I just think that's what kind of day it was, man. Just the preparation all week, coach being on us, man. Preparing us and just going out there playing free and playing fast.”
Now that Ryans has found just the right blend, 6-5 suddenly feels like a launch pad whereby the rest of the league better look out because the Texans are coming.
