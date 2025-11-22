Texans Made Key Offensive Shift That Paid Off vs. Bills

Texans new look OL yesterday OFF Grade & Pressures Allowed via @PFF:



LT - Aireontae Ersery (59.3, 3)

LG - Tytus Howard (54.9, 1)

C - Jake Andrews (51.4, 0)

RG - Ed Ingram (84.3, 1)

RT - Trent Brown (82.4, 1)



If anybody still calls the Texans OL “one of the worst” they do… pic.twitter.com/2Q6E5Bz04b