The Houston Texans have been in the midst of some high highs and low lows through the 2025 season–– sinking to an 0-3, then a 3-5 record in the middle of the season, to now eight consecutive wins in the books, a third-straight playoff appearance to pair with it, and now look like one of the few teams in the mix with a real shot at making a deep run in the postseason.

For the fans riding along with the Texans throughout, it's made for a turbulent past few months to traverse. But the support brought to the team, whether that be in the stadium on game days or online via social media, it's clear that attention doesn't go unnoticed or unappreciated from those hard at work in the building.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some notable credit to hand towards the fans for that outstanding support leading into Houston's final regular season game on the calendar against the Indianapolis Colts, making it known that the fans rallying behind this group really do have a noticeable impact.

"To all the fans that have stuck with us, like, people talk about diehard fans. I know we have a lot of diehard fans here in H-Town that are that are proud to wear their Texans gear, no matter what the outcome is, no matter how how damned it may look," Ryans said. "Like, we still have a ton of support, still have people showing up, showing that support, backing us on social media and all those good things, right? But, our fans are some of the best fans in the league."

DeMeco Ryans Shows Love for Texans Fans

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walk off the field at half time against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ryans also had some special credit to hand out for those traveling on the road for Texans road games; thus bringing the energy when away from NRG Stadium, and even through the imperfections of this season, have been there supporting the entire way through.

"And it especially shows, to me, when we go on the road," Ryans continued. "It's easy when you're home, everybody's here, but to see the fans and the amount of support we have when we're on the road and traveling, like, that does our heart well. We step into the stadium, and we see a sea of red, and Texans jerseys, and our fans, they're being rowdy and supporting our guys."

"So we're thankful for the support that we get always from our fans because, you know, we know what we do, it can definitely inspire and motivate a lot of people... I just pray that as the Texans go about this 2025 season, that it's inspirational to someone out there that's watching us, like, that it hopefully inspires you in your life, hoping it makes you a better person in any given way."

"That's what we're about. Like, how can we shine our light to for others to see the good work that our guys are doing?"

Now with one game left on the regular season calendar before the real action unfolds, the Texans will have at least one more opportunity to show out in front of the home fans against the Colts to celebrate a truly inspiring season; one that Houston certainly isn't ready to wrap up just yet.

Perhaps the Texans can get lucky in their division race this weekend with a Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans in order to land a playoff game under their home roof. But even if they don't, Houston's fans may have proven over this season and in years past that they can travel better than anyone, which should prove extremely beneficial if and when they hit the road over the weeks to come.

