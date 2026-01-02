Texans Rule Out Star DB on Injury Report for Colts Game

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed their official injury reports after their third and final practices of the week before this weekend's kickoff, and both sides will be without some real firepower on the defensive end.

Here's the full injury report from the Texans and Colts heading into the weekend.

Houston Texans Injury Report

CB Kamari Lassiter: OUT (ankle)

LB Jamal Hill: OUT (calf)

OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (ankle/knee)

CB Ajani Carter: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

DE Darrell Taylor: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

The big name of note for the Texans is obviously star cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who will be missing his first game of the season this week against the Colts with an ankle injury, giving him a one-week rest before the postseason action gets off and rolling for next weekend's Wild Card Round.

Lassiter came out for a moment in the Texans' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though would eventually come back during the second half for Houston's eventual 20-16 victory.

Now with a playoff berth in their back pocket, and just one game to go on the regular season calendar, the Texans will be giving their star defender a much-deserved week of rest, and he'll be expected to be ready to go for the week ahead, once Houston finds out their eventual opponent for round one of the playoffs.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Texans will also be without depth linebacker Jamal Hill, who continues to deal with an ankle injury, and they could be down starting right tackle Trent Brown, as well, who's questionable with an ankle/knee injury that forced him out against the Chargers, and could have another absence on the horizon against the Colts, depending on how his gameday status shifts.

Ajani Carter and Darrell Taylor, both with their practice windows recently opened from Injured Reserve, are both questionable for kickoff this weekend.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report

CB Sauce Gardner: OUT (calf)

TE Will Mallory: OUT (lung)

QB Anthony Richardson Sr.: OUT (eye)

S Daniel Scott: OUT (knee)

As for the Colts, their big name sitting out of the mix is none other than their star cornerback, Sauce Gardner, who's first season in Indianapolis officially comes to an end after now being sidelined for his final regular season outing of the year.

The Colts will also continue to be without quarterback Anthony Richardson, who's been recovering from an eye injury since the middle of this season, and will inevitably miss Week 18, leaving rookie Riley Leonard as the one taking the reins for this Indianapolis offense.

