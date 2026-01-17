DeMeco Ryans, Mike Vrabel Set for Chess Match in Texans-Patriots

Back when current Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and his counterpart on the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel, were still active NFL linebackers, both men made the 2007 Pro Bowl.

Experience gained at the end of the pro football profession has undoubtedly laid the foundations which have allowed their respective career trajectories to ascend subsequently into the head coaching ranks. After all, playing linebacker involves an advanced level of multi-tasking that Ryans is convinced makes himself and Vrabel ideally qualified to wear all the different hats required to be successful at the elite level.

“As you play the linebacker position, I think the thing, for me, that helps you in coaching is as a linebacker, you're responsible for more than one thing," Ryans explained before facing the New England Patriots.

"As a head coach, you have more than one thing on your plate all the time. Linebackers, of course, you have to step up, and you have to play the run game. You have to know the front. You have to know run fits... You have to be able to adjust and adapt on the fly in the run game and also, you're required to play in the passing game as well, which involves a lot of different details."

"Same as a head coach. You're in the middle of everything. You have to be able to do a lot of different things. You have to be able to be trustworthy, smart, accountable, and that's what the linebacker position requires."

DeMeco Ryans Has Tons of Respect for Mike Vrabel

Such had been the dramatic turnaround Vrabel has orchestrated on his return to his spiritual home on the East Coast––you often forget the unceremonious manner in which he was shown the door by the Tennessee Titans.

Ryans is a savvy enough operator to know that his coaching adversary got the hard end of the bargain in Music City, but he always had the chops to do great things once he landed his dream gig in Foxborough.

"Vrabel has done a great job of leading this team. He did a great job of leading the [Tennessee] Titans when he was there. Really smart coach," Ryans said. "His team is always well prepared."

"They always play physically. It's a tough challenge. He's done a good job there having his team in the position they are in right now, based on where they were last year. You see his leadership. It's really taking effect over that building; the entire team plays that way. He's done an outstanding job right there. I have a ton of respect for Vrabel.”

All things considered, Ryans versus Vrabel is a heavyweight contest that no longer entails the duo going into physical battle; headsets have long replaced pads.

Nevertheless, pitting their phenomenal coaching minds against each other might well provide the finer margin which decides this on kind of playoff game predicated on the fine details.

Regardless of who gets the upper hand, as far as Ryans is concerned, Vrabel is a worthy opponent who he respects greatly because he also sees the devil in pure detail.

“I'm not sure how he approaches this," Ryans admitted. "From the looks of it and what I've seen on tape, he's very detailed in what he does with his team and that's one thing I see. A detailed coach who always has his team ready to roll.”

While the Pro Bowl back in 2007 is a nice little memory for both Ryans and Vrabel to have, making it all the way to the Super Bowl as a head coach would leave it standing in the shadows.

