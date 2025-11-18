Texans Will Need 'Calm' Davis Mills Again vs. Bills
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is preparing to start his third straight game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 with C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol.
ESPN insider D.J. Bien-Aime is reporting that Stroud is returning to practice, but that won't mean he's ready to play against the Bills.
"Some good news for the Texans, CJ Stroud is likely to be back at practice today per sources. Doesn’t mean he ll clear the concussion protocol by Thursday against the Bills but a good sign that at the very least he’ll be back against the Colts next Week," Bien-Aime tweeted.
According to head coach Texans, DeMeco Ryans, Stroud has been ruled out for the coming week vs. the Bills, putting him on track to play next week vs. the Indianapolis Colts, while Mills steps up against Buffalo.
“C.J. [Stroud] and Jalen [Pitre] will be out,” said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. “Both guys are progressing, they’re doing better. But, right now with the short turnaround game on Thursday, I just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available.”
Stroud to Sit Again vs. Bills
While the Texans want Stroud back as soon as possible, they will be ready if Mills is under center. The Texans are 2-0 in the games Mills has started since Stroud was concussed back in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.
"His emotions never change, which is great. I love that about Davis (Mills). I think his calm, his demeanor really gives everybody — he has that quiet confidence about him," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.
"Davis knows what he's doing. He's a competitor deep down inside, and he wants to make those plays. Our entire sideline, our team feels that from Davis. We feel his confidence when he's out there knowing that he's going to go to the right spot with the football and make a play."
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mills Stays Calm Under Pressure
The Texans have a big game on primetime this week against a Bills team that is also fighting for a Wild Card spot in the AFC. Mills is ready to be the calm in the storm if the Texans call his number.
"I don't think the moment, really, is ever too big. I've always kind of been able to settle in and be calm and focus on what my job is. And when you have guys around you who are making plays and you can lean on them and trust, in the huddle, it makes it a lot easier," Mills said.
The Texans saw Mills stay calm in two game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks. If that doesn't prove that Mills can thrive under pressure, not much else can.
Kickoff between the Bills and Texans is set for Thursday at 7:20 p.m. CT inside NRG Stadium. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- DeMeco Ryans Explains What Makes Danielle Hunter Special for Texans
- Texans WR Nico Collins Had Heartfelt Message for Injured C.J. Stroud
- Texans’ C.J. Stroud Takes Promising Step in Concussion Recovery
- Seven Key Takeaways From Texans' Pivotal Win vs. Titans
- DeMeco Ryans Shares Texans’ Approach to Short Week vs. Bills