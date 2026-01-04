Three Takeaways From Texans' Regular Season Finale vs. Colts

The Houston Texans capped off their regular season in Week 18 with a narrow win over the Indianapolis Colts, 38-30, extending the longest win streak in the NFL to nine straight games, and now offer a bit of added momentum rolling into the postseason next week, and a third-straight Wild Card appearance led by DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud.

But, before looking ahead to the Texans' fate for the postseason as the Wild Card kicks off next week, let's unpack what transpired in Houston's regular season finale against the Colts, sweeping Indianapolis for a second straight year for the first time in franchise history.

Here's three key takeaways from what unfolded in Houston against the Colts in Week 18:

1. Taking Things Easy Before the Postseason

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While DeMeco Ryans held true to his claim of playing his starters to kick things off against Indianapolis one week before the postseason, the Texans' top guys ended up getting pulled at the start of the second half, leaving players like Davis Mills, British Brooks, and Xavier Hutchinson to step up as Houston's top playmakers on the offensive side of the ball down the stretch, and the defense to allow their highest points total of the season.

But clearly, that decision to ease their foot off the gas pedal still played out in their favor. The Texans outscored Houston 15-12 in the second half, forced three turnovers on the Colts' offense, and iced their ninth-straight win, thanks to a last-minute field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Expect the Texans to roll into next week for the Wild Card Round with all systems go, but for this one, Houston gave their key guys some rest and added to their win total in the process.

2. Kai'mi Fairbairn MVP of the Day?

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Out of everyone to contribute for the Texans throughout the day in Houston, none might've been more impactful than the one and only Ka'imi Fairbairn, who had undoubtedly one of his best and most consistent games of this season.

He hit a season-high six field goals on six attempts, four of those being from 40-plus yards, one of those from 51, and added on two extra points to leave his points total at 20 on the day; more than half of Houston's 38 as a team, and of course, the game-winner in the fourth quarter that gave the Texans the edge late, then followed up by a Tommy Togiai touchdown with time expiring.

Ka’imi Fairbairn



Game Ball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cdT9qKxmgl — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 4, 2026

Tommy Townsend got the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week last week against the LA Chargers, and the Texans might just have another candidate for Week 18 thanks to Fairbairn's efforts in this one. Because without his consistency of putting points on the board throughout the day while their lineup underwent multiple changes, Houston could be coming up short.

3. AFC North Looms in the Wild Card

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans with cornerback Myles Bryant (25) on the sidelines during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

No matter how the SNF shakes out between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Texans will be tasked with facing up against the winner of the AFC North in the Wild Card Round of this year's playoffs; heading on the road, potentially throughout their entire postseason run.

Either matchup is certainly winnable. The Texans handled the Ravens in dominant fashion earlier this season in Week 5, albeit without Lamar Jackson, and the Steelers not only have an inferior roster to what Houston brings to the table, but they haven't won a playoff game since 2017. Simply put, this team sits in a good spot as the postseason gets off and rolling.

The last two times the Texans were in the Wild Card Round under the reign of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans for the past two seasons, they came away with a win in both. They'll be tasked with accomplishing just that again this year, and they'll have quite favorable odds of doing so.

