Five Questions Ahead of Texans' Week 11 Matchup vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 11 matchup against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in the team's annual trip to Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
To learn more about the Texans' opponent for the week, we spoke with Tennessee Titans On SI contributor Lane Mills.
What has been up with the Titans since they lost in Week 4 against the Texans?
Interestingly enough, the Titans changed offensive play-callers in their shutout against the Texans to QBs coach Bo Hardegree. Since then, not only was Brian Callahan fired and replaced with an interim head coach, but the entire offensive unit has seemingly worsened, gradually yet surely.
How has Cam Ward been improving?
Ward, specifically, seems to have settled in as a decision maker, if nothing else. He continues to struggle to take care of the ball. but behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league, his ability to make fast choices and stick by them has at least yielded some promise in the connection between him and his duo of rookie receivers.
What's one thing people should know about the Titans that cannot be found in a box score?
If anything stands out about Tennessee, it's what they could be. Their continuous losing has shadowed much of the potential in the aforementioned rookies. While the defense continues to rely on steely veteran presences, folks should know that, under a potentially moving hire, the Titans could find some real momentum on offense in the future.
If the Titans beat the Texans, what will be the reason why?
To that point, if the Titans beat the Texans, it will be for the exact opposite reason that they lost to them last time: Tennessee finds a way to score. After not scoring a single point the first time around, the Titans will have to see new progression on offense if they are to top the Texans, even at home. That is, assuming the defense maintains their usual respectable metrics, too.
What's your prediction for the game?
As far as what I think will actually happen, I don't expect Tennessee to come out on top in this one. While the bye week likely did the bunch some good, with the Texans coming alive on both sides of the ball as of late, Tennessee doesn't appear to have the momentum or firepower to contend. As far as a score goes, I'll suppose that Tennessee at least stays in it in a 27-17 loss.
