Texans Make Quiet Depth Chart Adjustment on Defense

The Houston Texans have made a subtle shift to their official depth chart heading into Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts, which could be a hint of what to expect in their secondary moving forward into the season.

According to the Texans' official depth chart, veteran safety K'Von Wallace has been moved to Houston's starting safety alongside Calen Bullock.

The team depth chart is subject to change and may not be a concrete lineup for what's expected once gameday rolls around, but it could be a hint that the Texans are looking to give their recent practice squad elevation some more work at a critical point in the season.

The Texans have already made several shifts to the back-end of their secondary throughout the season thus far.

Houston started the year with veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson leading the way along with Bullock before being released following the first three weeks of the NFL season. They then transitioned to another one of their veterans, M.J. Stewart, who was a productive fill-in for the next few games before being sidelined after their Week 11 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Jaylen Reed would then take the reins after Stewart was hurt midseason, but it wouldn't take long for the first-year safety to go down with a forearm injury that's now got him listed on Injured Reserve.

Since then, it's been both Myles Bryant and the versatile Jalen Pitre getting work in that safety unit next to Bullock, but Wallace might be the newest name gaining support in the building from the coaching staff to be their primary starter.

Wallace has spent time with several teams across the league since being a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, collecting 173 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception through 73 appearances and 19 starts.

This season for the Texans, Wallace has played in two games, and saw his role increase against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 where he found his way to five tackles and one tackle for loss in Houston's 20-16 win.

Now, that opportunity might just be a sign of things to come, where a big role in Week 18 on their home field against Indianapolis could very well be in play.

