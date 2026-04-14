Texans Among 5 Teams Linked to Rising Defensive Prospect

The Houston Texans appear to be taking an interest in one particular defensive prospect out of TCU, along with a bundle of other teams less than a couple of weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to a report from Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, the Texans are one of five teams who are said to be "very high" on TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr after multiple meetings since the Senior Bowl.

"Kaleb Elarms-Orr of TCU and Trey Moore from Texas are receiving a lot of positive chatter in the scouting community and could end up being selected higher in the draft than most presently predict.," Pauline wrote.

"The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Minnesota Vikings are very high on Elarms-Orr and ave interviewed him through different mediums since the Senior Bowl."

It's a hint that the Texans have not only done their due diligence in scouting Elarms-Orr as a potential fit for their defense, but also alludes to the chance of him going a bit higher on the board than initially projected, simply because of that interest across multiple NFL teams.

What Kaleb Elarms-Orr Brings to the Table

Elarms-Orr is listed as a 6-foot-2, 234-pound linebacker who's spent the last two years with the TCU Horned Frogs, and spent his previous three years in college as a part of California.

His 2025 campaign with TCU resulted in some strong numbers as he found his way to First-Team All-Big-12 and ranking top 10 in all of FBS for total tackles (13).

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

At the combine, Elarms-Orr came away with running a 4.47 40-yard dash, an impressive 40-inch vertical leap, and a 4.41 20-yard shuttle.

Pairing that experience and production with some solid athleticism to move around the middle of the field, and there's a world where Elarms-Orr finds his way to the end of day two for a team who values in his skillset to boost their respective front seven.

Texans Could Look to Bolster LB Room

The Texans, who might be in the market to add onto their linebacker depth within the draft, will be on the radar as a team to watch for him.

Veterans Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o seem plugged in as the Texans' top two starting linebackers headed into next season after a steady 2025 campaign of manning the middle of Houston's defense without skipping a beat.

But the reality is that both currently sit on expiring contracts rolling into next season, and leave the front office in a situation where they could value adding a young, budding linebacker in their first four or five picks to ensure their depth at the position is reliable moving forward.

That gives Elarms-Orr, seemingly one of the draft's biggest risers as of late, a real chance to have the Texans looking his way depending on how the board ultimately shakes out ahead of them, particularly on the second day of action.

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