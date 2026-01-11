Texans Coordinator Silences HC Speculation Ahead of Playoffs

Leading up to the Houston Texans' Wild Card matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's been some noise around their staff having a potential head coaching candidate for one of the eight vacancies around the league, that being third-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke as he comes fresh off a regular season commanding one of the NFL's best defenses as their lead play-caller.

There's a case to be had that Burke, one of the more intriguing defensive coordinators across the league, could be worth a look from those teams around the league in need of a new head coach, and perhaps one wired with a defensive head coach.

However, despite any and all noise that could surround Burke and his name as an NFL head coaching candidate, it's clear he's not focused on any of those discussions. Right now, he's locked in on Houston's playoff run.

"I don’t [think about it]." Burke said about head coaching rumors in his latest presser. "It has nothing to do with anything. I'm trying to win a ball game here. My only focus is on that and that alone... I don't read anything. I don't listen to anything, I don't listen to anything. I'm focused on trying to go to Pittsburgh and get a win.”

Burke has taken over as the Texans' defensive play-caller dating back to their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans; a set-up that's turned out to work pretty well for Houston and their dominant unit around all areas of the field.

The Texans hold teams to the lowest yards per game (277.2), have allowed the lowest points per game in franchise history (17.3), host three All-Pro talents on the defensive side of the ball, and in the second half of the regular season, have been the clear catalyst behind Houston's resilient run to a 12-5 record and a third-straight playoff appearance.

Burke's name has floated around as a potential candidate to keep an eye on for vacancies like the Tennessee Titans and even for the New York Giants, but to this point, no reports have indicated that the Texans’ defensive coordinator has taken any interviews across the league, and right now, has a clear-minded focus on trying to advance Houston past their upcoming challenge in Pittsburgh.

In due time, perhaps that chatter could spark up for Burke as a name to watch. But don't expect any of those discussions to take place from his camp until after the Texans' playoff run, however long that winds up being.

