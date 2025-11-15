Texans' Davis Mills Shares Key Factor That Clicked in First Start
If the Houston Texans are going to kick on from the 4-5 mark and back into playoff contention, it's going to require head coach DeMeco Ryans squeezing every last bit of juice out of his team.
Over the last few days, Ryans has demanded a great deal more from his talented rookie crop, but keeping this team on track against the Tennessee Titans is still going to rest on the shoulders of backup quarterback Davis Mills.
Davis Mills Talks Moving Around the Pocket in Texans' Offense
Going with Mills once again has been thrust on the Texans due to starter C.J. Stroud being officially ruled out with a concussion, but the reserve quarterback has lifted the lid on some of the scheming that is allowing him to use his mobility and downfield vision.
"We've moved the pockets and ways to get us out of the pocket that are designed," Mills revealed during a visit with Texans Radio.
"Then a big thing that (quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson) has been talking to us about in the QB room is always pushing forward in the pocket. So, the more you can command through the pocket, the defense will sometimes fall off their guy and come up and try to get you. As long as you remain a passer, you can find someone open in your progression."
Nick Caley Finding What Works in Texans' Passing Attack
Of course, offensive coordinator Nick Caley would be remiss to shove Mills back in his box as such; they've clearly happened upon a formula that works for his relief signal caller.
After all, for long durations of the season, Caley and Ryans have struggled to really successfully harness the much more wide-ranging skill set of Stroud. Consequently, the team has lost some debilitating squeakers, results that could have been flipped if they'd shown a little more willingness to try something different.
For as long as Stroud will remain sidelined, just listening to what Mills prefers and serving him within the offense makes a whole lot of sense, especially if he knows when to pick the right option.
"Or you can take off and get the free yards the defense is giving you and get down, Mills noted about staying safe when running. So, I think moving up in the pocket and letting the rush develop and being able to access the defense internally is usually advantageous."
Given the brutal manner in which Stroud got injured when trying to make a play with his legs against the Denver Broncos, you can certainly more fully understand why the coaching staff wouldn't want to put Mills overly in harm's way.
Having said that, Mills' gutsy 14-yard scramble for a score with under a minute left against the Jacksonville Jaguars only proves that they have to let absolutely everything hang out at this stage. It stands to reason that the Texans' imperious defense is going to keep them squarely in every game; so it might only take just one athletic play to push them over the finishing line.
Mills has exhibited a nice little knack of navigating the pocket—all while keeping his eyes open down the field for his receivers to finally work their way open, and that must be maximized to the fullest extent.
All told, only an intelligent blend of motivation and scheme will keep the Texans plugged onto the ventilator that's keeping their entire season alive.
