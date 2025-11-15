Texans TE Expected to Return From Injury vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are reportedly getting one notable name back the offensive end for this weekend's matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans will be activating tight end Cade Stover from Injured Reserve heading into Week 11's game in Tennessee.
"Texans tight end Cade Stover is being activated for a Sunday road game against the Tennessee Titans after being designated for return this week, per league sources. Stover has made a full recovery after breaking his foot in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and undergoing surgery," Wilson wrote.
Texans TE Cade Stover Eyeing Return vs. Titans
Stover makes for a nice addition to the Texans' existing group of pass catchers for the second half of this season, and in turn, fills out Houston's depth a bit better within the tight end room.
Stover went down with his foot injury late in the Texans' Week 1 game vs. the LA Rams. He would be placed on Injured Reserve and undergo surgery, and would go on to miss the following nine weeks of the season.
But now, the Texans are finally preparing to add him back into the fold, placing him next to veteran Dalton Schultz at the tight end spot, who's held down the fort for Houston since Stover's been absent.
Schultz is currently second in the Texans' offense for total catches and yards through 10 games, with Nico Collins being the only name with the numbers to sit ahead of him.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Stover is in his second year with the Texans after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his rookie season in the fold with Houston, Stover put together 15 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 15 games played and nine starts.
This season, Stover was eyeing a nice bump in his role within Houston's offense, and began his year off vs. the Rams with four catches for 22 yards before going down with his injury.
Stover will now get an opportunity to reclaim his spot within the Texans' offensive arsenal and hope to bring a welcomed boost into Houston's passing attack, as well as a quality blocker in the run game.
Houston's tight end depth chart will include both Stover and Schultz against Tennessee, while backup Harrison Bryant has been ruled out for the game with a neck/shoulder injury.
This week against Tennessee, Stover will be catching his passes from backup Davis Mills, and depending on how C.J. Stroud's status shifts heading into next week, could be set to do the same for Week 12 vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!