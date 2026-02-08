Which Former Texans Are Playing in Super Bowl LX?

The Houston Texans' aspirations of making the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance were cut short once again this season, as a third-straight year of falling short in a divisional round loss––this time on the road to the New England Patriots–– leaves them sitting back at home to watch who will claim this season's coveted Lombardi Trophy.

However, while the Texans will be watching from the couch, a few former members of Houston's roster will have their chance to claim a Super Bowl ring on either the Patriots or Seattle Seahawks.

That group is headlined by, of course, star receiver Stefon Diggs, who had left Houston this past offseason to join New England en route to becoming a vital piece to their success, and could be on the verge of claiming a Super Bowl ring to show for it.

Diggs will also be joined by four other former Texans in the mix: three on Seattle's side, and one on New England's.

Let's take a look at all the former Texans set to take the stage on Super Bowl Sunday:

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

Diggs is the biggest name of the bunch who had previously been a part of the Texans, having spent one year in Houston for the 2024 season, one that would be cut short due to a torn ACL suffered after the first eight games of the season.

Within that eight-game stretch, Diggs was a quality contributor for C.J. Stroud in the passing game, finishing with 47 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 59.6 yards per game that would've put him on pace for a seventh-straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

In the 2025 offseason, Diggs would leave the Texans to join New England on a three-year deal, and has proven to be right back to the level he left off, getting back to 100% for a full 17-game slate to post 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he's got a chance at his first-ever Super Bowl ring to cap things off.

Alex Austin, CB, Patriots

Alex Austin was a seventh-round pick at 252nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, who would inevitably find his way to the Texans after being released shortly before the season.

Austin would spend Weeks 3 through 5 on the field with Houston before inevitably hitting waivers once again, to then find his way to the Patriots while still under the leadership of Bill Belichick, and has been a depth piece at cornerback and a piece on special teams for them ever since.

This season, he's been active for 12 games to log 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended, spending a career-high 120 snaps on the field for special teams as well.

Josh Jones, OT, Seahawks

Josh Jones, a depth offensive lineman for the Seahawks, was a brief member of the Texans during the 2023 season, where he would be active for 13 total games, starting in the first three weeks of the season before being benched.

Jones was a third-round pick at 72nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals, where he would spend three years before being traded to Houston in 2023, then leaving for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency the following offseason.

Eric Saubert, TE, Seahawks

Eric Saubert, a nine-year NFL veteran making the first Super Bowl of his career, has been a part of eight teams since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft— one of those being the Texans for nine games in the 2023 season.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With the Texans, where he signed after being cut from the Dallas Cowboys after just one game, Saubert was primarily a depth piece at tight end, hauling in three catches for 12 yards.

Inevitably, he would bounce to the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, then to the Seahawks in 2025, where the journeyman can now see his near-decade of tenure in the league pay off with a Super Bowl win in Santa Clara.

Cam Akers, RB, Seahawks

Akers, the newest addition to the Seahawks, joined the team as a practice squad addition in Week 16 to play three regular season games with Seattle, to now being elevated to the main roster just one game away from a Super Bowl victory.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Akers spent a short time with the Texans for five games in 2024, logging 40 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown before eventually being released after Week 5, then joining the Minnesota Vikings.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!