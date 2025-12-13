Texans’ Injured TE to Return vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans are bringing an injured tight end back in the fold for Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to a team announcement, the Texans will be activating tight end Harrison Bryant from Injured Reserve after missing the past four weeks with a neck and shoulder injury.

We have activated Harrison Bryant from the Reserve/Injured list and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/bb56MAA0xP — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 13, 2025

In a corresponding move, the Texans also waived recent running back signing Cody Schrader, who was claimed from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week, but seemingly won't be making an appearance on the field.

Bryant, a midseason signing from the practice squad for the Texans, finds his way back on the 53-man roster after being on the sidelines since Week 10.

He was initially brought on as an addition to the tight end room to help assist starter Dalton Schultz in the absence of Cade Stover, who had previously been on Injured Reserve dating back to after Week 1 vs. the LA Rams when he suffered a foot injury.

Before joining the Texans, he had previously been on board with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Cavaliers, but was also involved as a trade piece in the John Metchie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Now with both Stover and Bryant healthy and ready to go, it could be a rare sighting of the Texans activating three tight ends on gameday, compared to the two they had been rolling out throughout most of the year thus far.

Bryant, in his short time with the Texans, has been active for eight games of the regular season, logging two catches for seven yards, primarily acting as a blocker and special teams contributor behind Schultz, who's been leading as the top pass-catcher at the position.

It remains to be seen if Bryant will be activated on the gameday roster in his first game back healthy, but his return should be a positive development for the Houston offense regardless.

