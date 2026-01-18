Texans vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Stream, Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots' divisional round action is right around the corner, as each team will be eyeing their chance to advance to the AFC Championship in order to face the one-seeded Denver Broncos, and for Houston, could be their first time advancing as one of the final four teams in franchise history.

The Texans roll into this one with some strong momentum, having won their past 10 games, most recently taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card, 30-6, and now want to extend that league-best winning streak once more in New England and win their first-ever divisional game.

However, the Patriots have some real momentum coming into this one as well. They've won 14 of their past 15 games, are fresh off their own playoff victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3, and with a league MVP candidate in Drake Maye, he certainly won't be backing down from the challenge that Houston's defense presents.

Here's how to tune into the playofff action between the Texans and Patriots:

How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots Divisional

- Date/Time: Sunday, January 18th @ 2:00 PM CST



- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA



- TV Broadcast: ESPN/ABC



- Stream: Fubo, DirecTV, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+ and more



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Odds for Texans vs. Patriots

A quick look at the betting odds heading into the Texans' playoff action:

- Spread: Houston +3 (+100), New England -3 (-120)



- Favorite Moneyline: New England -175



- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +145



- Total: 40.5



- Total Over Odds: -115



- Total Under Odds: -105

Texans, Patriots Injury Reports

Houston Texans

– WR Nico Collins: OUT (concussion)

– OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

– WR Justin Watson: OUT (concussion)

New England Patriots

– OLB Harold Landry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– RB Terrell Jennings: QUESTIONABLE (concussion)

The Texans will be dealing with a few notable injuries on the offensive side of the ball, as star wideout Nico Collins will be sidelined with a concussion for his third absence of the season. Justin Watson in concussion protocol will slim Houston's receiver depth just a bit further, and starting right tackle Trent Brown is questionable for the action with a lingering ankle injury.

Signs seem to point towards the Texans having Brown healthy and thus, an offensive line that's at 100% with it. If that's the case, it's a big lift for Houston's scoring attack that will already be dealing with some brutal injury troubles.

One name that sticks out on the Patriots' injury report: Harold Landry. New England's sack leader on the season has been questionable heading into the contest, and while it seems like he'll be ready to go once kickoff rolls around, it still remains something worth monitoring before his status is official.

