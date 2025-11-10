Risers and Fallers in Texans' Resilient Win vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans rallied together for a huge Week 10 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 36-29, in a game that was an emotional roller coaster to navigate for both sides.
In the end, it was the Texans who came out on top, largely thanks to an impressive 26-0 rout in the fourth quarter, and now leaves them at 4-5 heading into the second half of their season.
And in the process of their inspiring comeback victory, there were a handful of risers and fallers on the Texans' roster worth taking note of. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, it was an eye-catching day for many, and deserves a closer look at just exactly who's stock is up and who's is down after such a unique victory.
Here are four risers and four fallers from the Texans' win over the Jaguars.
Riser: QB Davis Mills
Amid C.J. Stroud short-term absence due to a concussion, Davis Mills stepped up for the Texans' offense when they needed it most.
The backup quarterback pieced together 292 yards while completing 60% of nearly 50 throws, threw for two touchdowns, just one interception, and ran in the game-winning score that edged out Houston's fourth win of the season.
He won't be starting any quarterback controversies anytime soon, but Mills continued to prove himself as one of the most steady backup signal callers throughout the NFL.
Faller: RB Nick Chubb
Woody Marks dominated the Texans' running back touches in this one, which in turn left Nick Chubb on the back burner until he had a few opportunities in the fourth quarter.
In all, Chubb totaled five carries for 47 yards. He was efficient in those limited chances, but overall, saw his role diminished quite a bit compared to what he usually sees in this backfield.
Maybe it could be a sign of things to come for the second half of the season, or perhaps it's just a blip on the radar for Chubb's first year in Houston. Regardless, it makes him an intriguing name to watch for the weeks ahead.
Riser: WR Jayden Higgins
Jayden Higgins is gradually climbing the Texans' depth chart to become a quality weapon in the passing game. This weekend against Jacksonville, he proved exactly why Nick Caserio spent a second-round pick on him this offseason.
Higgins had a season-high five catches and 42 yards on the day, pairing with his second-career touchdown that made him one of the more critical playmakers for Mills in Houston's comeback efforts.
He's up to 19 catches on the year for just under 200 yards, logging four receptions and 40-plus yards in three of his past five games. Expect to see more involvement for the second-round wideout moving forward.
Faller: WR Xavier Hutchinson
As Higgins was the one to rise in the Texans' receiving room, Xavier Hutchinson found himself on the short end of the stick.
Hutchinson finished with zero receiving stats on the day for the first time this season, despite emerging as a consistent contributor through the air for the Texans across the first half of this year. He's seen at least three targets for every week since their opener against the LA Rams, but under Mills' watch, saw that total sink to zilch.
Houston's passing offense, thankfully, didn't falter because of his lack of involvement, but it makes you wonder what his role could look like moving forward if Higgins continues on an upward trajectory.
Riser: ED Danielle Hunter
What a day it was for Danielle Hunter.
The Texans edge rusher came up big in the Texans' comeback victory from start to finish, tying his career-high for sacks in a single game with 3.5, and took clear command of the battle in the trenches.
For much of the season, a lot of the spotlight for the Texans' pass rush has fallen onto Will Anderson, and considering he got his fourth sack in four games this weekend, it's for good reason. But Hunter has proven to be an explosive and vital piece of their league-best defense, too.
Hunter's three games with a sack this season have come in multiples. Two sacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two sacks against the Tennessee Titans, and now, nearly four against the Jaguars.
Faller: WR Christian Kirk
Another veteran saw their opportunities dip in the passing game next to Hutchinson, and that was Christian Kirk, who kept quiet throughout the day in Houston with just one catch for three yards.
Jaylin Noel, the Texans' third-round rookie receiver, who fills Kirk's same role in the slot, took ahold of those opportunities instead, securing four catches for 35 yards himself.
Kirk hasn't had the most attention-grabbing start to his Texans tenure, and if this offense continues to improve while the rookie talent keeps the momentum flowing, that trend could have a chance to keep up deeper into the regular season.
