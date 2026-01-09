Texans, Steelers Reveal Updated Injury Report Before Wild Card

The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have each revealed an updated look at their injury report ahead of their Wild Card showdown, with the Texans in particular seeing some notable names trending in the right direction before MNF's kickoff.

Here's what the injury landscape looks like for both sides heading into their playoff matchup on the horizon.

Houston Texans Injury Report

CB Kamari Lassiter: LIMITED (knee/ankle)

S Jaylen Reed: FULL (forearm)

CB Derek Stingley: FULL (oblique)

RB Jawhar Jordan: DNP (ankle)

CB Ajani Carter: FULL (hamstring)

LS Austin Brinkman: FULL (knee)

LB Jamal Hill: FULL (calf)

OT Tytus Howard: LIMITED (ankle)

OT Trent Brown: LIMITED (ankle/knee)

OT Aireontae Ersery: FULL (thumb)

DT Sheldon Rankins: FULL (elbow)

DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)

Most importantly, the Texans got back both of their starters previously listed as DNPs back in limited capacity for their second practice of the week: cornerback Kamari Lassiter and offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

Howard was off to the side for the Texans' first practice due to rest, but Lassiter has been dealing with a lingering knee/ankle issue dating back to Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He eventually returned to that game in LA, sat out against the Indianapolis Colts the following week, and now against the Steelers, Houston's star corner is ready for action.

The only DNP of note for the Texans heading into their playoff matchup now is running back Jawhar Jordan, who is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain after leaving in the middle of Houston's game against the Colts, and could be in danger of missing out against the Steelers.

Jordan will have one more practice to get back on the field for the Texans before gameday statuses are revealed, and could be when Houston's undrafted running back ends up being ruled out for MNF.

If Jordan is forced out, expect the Texans' running back room to continue to be led by their rookie standout, Woody Marks, along with the combination of Nick Chubb, Dare Ogunbowale, and British Brooks holding it down in the backfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

QB Aaron Rodgers: FULL (left wrist)

WR Ben Skowronek: FULL (hand)

RB Jaylen Warren: FULL (illness)

LS Christian Kuntz: FULL (knee)

LB T.J. Watt: FULL (lung)

DT Cameron Heyward: LIMITED (rest)

TE Jonnu Smith: LIMITED (glute)

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk: LIMITED (ankle)

The Steelers added one notable player to their end of the injury report, that being tight end Jonnu Smith, who practiced in limited fashion due to a glute injury. In all likelihood, the issue won't be one that restricts Smith's availability against the Texans, but instead comes as a precautionary measure before he suits up.

Cameron Heyward, the Steelers' long-time star defensive tackle, was also a limited participant himself, but only due to rest, just as he was a DNP for Pittsburgh's first practice of the week. He should be good to go for their home matchup in Pittsburgh to try and dethrone Houston from their nine-game winning streak.

The Steelers and Texans will have one more practice to go before DeMeco Ryans and his crew hit the road for Pittsburgh, and should then provide some added clarity for what to expect on the injury front for both sides.

