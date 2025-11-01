Texans Rule Out Veteran FB vs. Broncos
The Houston Texans will be down at least one extra name on the offensive side of the ball from the roster during their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
According to a team announcement a day before kickoff, fullback Jakob Johnson has been downgraded to out vs. the Broncos with a hamstring injury.
Texans FB Jakob Johnson to Miss Fifth Game of Season
Johnson, the Texans' fullback/tight end signed onto the active roster from the practice squad earlier this season, has been out of the fold for the past four games with a hamstring injury.
Johnson was placed on Injured Reserve following the events of Houston's Week 3 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and saw his 21-day practice window to return officially opened earlier this week with a potential chance to return to play.
However, instead he'll have to wait at least one more week before getting back on the field.
Week 9 vs. Denver will now mark Johnson's fifth missed game of the season, and will have his next opportunity to come back next weekend against the Jaguars for Week 10.
Within his three games on the season so far, Johnson has filled in as a contributor mainly as a blocker or on special teams— logging no receiving or rushing stats on the year thus far. During his seven years in the league, he's had 19 total touches for 105 yards from scrimmage.
Johnson will join undrafted rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie as one of the Texans' two injury absences vs. Denver, but in all, Houston remains primarily healthy heading into the weekend.
The Texans will have a few other injured names worth keeping an eye on before kickoff, one of those being veteran tight end Dalton Schultz, who remains questionable with a knee/shoulder injury after two DNPs in practice this week, but is expected to play against Denver.
