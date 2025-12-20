Texans Announce Two Players Ruled Out vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans have downgraded a couple of players for their Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to a new update to the Texans' injury report, defensive end Darrell Taylor and wide receiver Justin Watson have been ruled out vs. the Raiders.

"DE Darrell Taylor (ankle) and WR Justin Watson (calf) were not activated off the Reserve/Injured list and have been ruled out for Sunday’s game."

Both Taylor and Watson have remained out of the lineup for the Texans for the past several weeks on Injured Reserve, and while Houston has decided to open the 21-day practice window for reach to prepare for a return, it looks like they'll have to wait at least one more week to get that chance.

Taylor, the Texans' veteran pass rusher signed from earlier this offseason, has been out dating back to their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos, suiting up for four total games across the year thus far.

In those four appearances in a bit of an injury-riddled campaign, Taylor has put together three total tackles—two assisted and one solo. His absence vs. the Raiders now makes for his 11th missed game of the season in his first year signed onboard with Houston.

As for Watson, another offseason addition for the Texans, he's been out for a bit of an extended timeframe, being out of the mix dating back to Week 2 after he suffered a calf injury to force him out of the following 12 games.

In those limited showings on Houston's offense, he had three catches on four targets for 30 yards, mainly as a depth piece and component on special teams.

Both will now have their next opportunity to get on the field come Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, their second-to-last contest of the regular season, and could make that long-awaited return if a strong week of practice unfolds.

Until then, though, the Texans will remain without them as they have for the past month-plus against the Raiders––but Houston will still have a handful of names, such as Derek Stingley and Woody Marks, to keep a keen eye on before kickoff to see whether or not they'll be able to play in front of their home fans.

Texans vs. Raiders kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium come Sunday, giving Houston a golden opportunity to extend their ongoing win streak to a lengthy seven victories, and surpass that 10-win mark for the third-straight season under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

