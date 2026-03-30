Texans Should Bring Back Veteran RB on Cheap Deal

The Houston Texans have done a good share of work to the offensive side of the ball through the start of this year's NFL offseason to not only bring in a nice bit of talent from outside of the building, but also retain most of their key pieces from last year's roster on for at least one more season.

However, in the midst of the Texans' work to re-sign notable free agents, one name who hasn't been signed that seemed somewhat likely to get a deal done by this point is veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale; a 2025 team captain and big part of Houston's special teams who sits on the market, yet without a deal from Houston or anywhere else.

There's no telling whether the Texans do end up getting a deal done on Ogunbowale before the prep for next season gets off and rolling. Houston might just pick up a young pair of legs to add to their running back core in the draft instead of a deal to re-sign their veteran, which would then nix this conversation altogether.

Yet, barring any notable pickups in the draft, there's a case to be made that Houston can still very well— and should— bring back their veteran tailback on an affordable one-year deal, at least as a name to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Does Dare Ogunbowale Make Sense on the 2026 Texans?

Last season in Houston, Ogunbowale's share of the workload offensively saw its lowest point since joining the Texans in 2022. He had just 11 total carries across the year for 25 yards and a touchdown and a fumble, his lowest totals in a season since 2019.

But without a heavy share of the snaps offensively, that's certainly not to say Ogunbowale didn't have value to share in the Texans' building throughout the season.

Being one of Houston's four select team captains is a testament to his voice and presence in the locker room, and he tied his career-high in snaps on special teams being active in all 17 games to show that special teams coordinator Frank Ross had a role, and a certain appeal for his services on his side of the field.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) recovers a fumble during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Perhaps the fit could be tight for Ogunbowale to squeeze into the Texans' 53-man roster, especially after the front office is done with their eight selections in next month's draft, but there's certainly a world where he can at least compete for a roster spot with the pieces currently in place.

As of now, the Texans have just four names signed onto their running back room rolling into the draft: David Montgomery, Woody Marks, British Brooks, and Jawhar Jordan. Outside of a clear upgrade of Montgomery, it's a largely similar depth chart from what Houston had in 2025.

If Ogunbowale's amiable to it, and the Texans can strike a short-term, cost-effective deal to bring him back for a fifth season, his presence certainly doesn't hurt to have between now and when roster cuts go down before the 2026 campaign kicks off–– and should be a signing Nick Caserio and Co. at least consider, unless they have another running back addition up their sleeve instead.