Texans Tried to Get Involved in Jets’ Trade Deadline Fire Sale
Despite making no big moves to their roster during this year's NFL trade deadline, it looks like the Houston Texans checked in on the availability of at least one big name before deciding to stand pat.
According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, multiple sources have confirmed that the Texans reached out to the New York Jets about the possibility of acquiring running back Breece Hall, but ultimately decided that the price would be too high.
"The Texans made several phone calls across the league to upgrade their roster earlier this week. One of the calls they made was to the New York Jets to inquire about running back Breece Hall, three sources with knowledge of those calls told the Houston Chronicle," Alexander wrote. "It’s unclear how far conversations between Caserio and Jets general manager Darren Mougey reached, or whether the parameters of a deal were discussed."
Texans Called Jets About RB Breece Hall
It's an interesting layer within the Texans' trade deadline chatter that was quiet on the surface the day that many deals got done around the league, with a couple of those big moves involving the Jets.
Hall was one of those players who found their name into those trade deadline rumors for the Jets, and the Texans were of the few teams atop the list of prime suitors who could grab him.
Houston has been without their starting running back of last season, Joe Mixon, through the first half of this year with a foot injury while having no signs of when he might be back in the lineup. Hall, of course, could provide a welcomed boost into the backfield, had he come at the ideal price for the Texans.
However, it seems the two sides couldn't quite meet on a solid deal.
The Jets were rumored to have been asking for a third-round pick in exchange for Hall— a tall price to be had for a running back on an expiring contract, even when factoring in the solid skill set he brings to the table.
It's a price that seemingly no other team had interest in meeting either, which leaves him in New York to finish out the season, and for the Texans, led to their roster remaining as is.
Hall likely wasn't the only name the Texans called up around the league, either. In due time, more intel could unravel about who exactly Houston might've pursued before this week's deadline officially struck, but it seems the Jets running back was at least one name that Nick Caserio and Co. kept an eye on.
