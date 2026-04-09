Insider Reveals Texans' Draft Targets Across Four Positions

The time is winding down for the Houston Texans before they'll be on the clock later this month for the 2026 NFL Draft––one where this front office has a ton of potential routes to go down the board with their eight total picks throughout.

However, in the midst of that draft flexibility held by the Texans, it seems like the front office could have their eyes set on walking out of the three days in Pittsburgh with four specific positional targets.

The intel comes from The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, who circled three particular spots on the offensive side of the ball, and one defensive hole that the Texans will more than likely leave the draft filling.

"One thing I feel fairly certain about after talking with several league sources is that I expect the Texans to leave this draft with at least one defensive lineman, an offensive lineman and likely a guard, a wide receiver and a tight end," Alexander wrote.

Texans Have Eyes Set on WR, TE, OG, DT

It's four areas around the Texans roster that make sense for the front office to prioritize bringing in young talent for–– primarily holding a focus on upgrading the offensive side of the ball.

The offensive line, while improved, could still use further competition and youth in the room. Houston's tight end and wide receiver group showed during their playoff loss vs. the New England Patriots that they were desperately in need of further depth behind their top-two receiving targets. Adding another spark at defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins also adds up.

So, it would be far from shocking for the Texans to not only come out of the draft by targeting all four of those positions to round out their roster even more from what they've done this offseason, but also using some of their higher capital in the first three or four rounds to accomplish it.

Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans did highlight at the owner's meeting in Arizona earlier this offseason that Houston would be prioritizing raw talent over strictly team fit, which means they won't be backing themselves into a corner just to attack their outstanding needs.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yet, if the board falls in their favor to find an ideal fit at that position, the Texans certainly wouldn't turn that opportunity down.

"With our moves in free agency, it really doesn't change our approach in the draft," Ryans said last week,via Aaron Wilson. "We're still trying to draft the best players, the best young players who can come in, come compete, see if they can help us win games."

The Texans currently have four picks in the top 70 selections on the board, and three within the first two rounds that sets up for what could be a strong incoming rookie class.

However, don't be shocked to see an active trader like Texans general manager Nick Caserio move around the board throughout all three days, especially if it helps this roster plug the right holes they have in mind to fill.