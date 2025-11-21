Texans Daily

Richard Sherman Gave Texans Tons of Praise After TNF Win vs. Bills

The Houston Texans and their defense got a strong review from Richard Sherman.

Jared Koch

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans and their defense were able to show the world what they were really made of on the Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, putting together a statement 23-19 victory for their third-straight win, and cementing their status as one of, if not the best defense in the NFL.

Future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman also saw a ton of great things out of the Texans' defense throughout the night as well, crediting their physicality and domination in the trenches that make this machine operate as effectively as it did.

"It just was physicality. This is one of the most physical games I think we've seen," Sherman said after the Texans' win during TNF on Prime. "So physical, I saw a ref get carted off!  Everybody was going down in this game."

"But this was a dominating performance, and this was a great stage to show the Houston Texans defense and what they're about.  They were hustling, they were flying around; eight sacks on the game. Then, you saw their big hitters, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter giving Josh Allen fits all game."

Between that physicality and power in the pass-rush, it led to a long and gruesome day for Josh Allen, being taken down for an astounding eight sacks on the night, which for the Texans, is their highest total throughout the year–– and they've had a few games this year where they've been racking up the sacks.

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter made their mark, Derek Barnett and Tim Settle Jr. contributed for a sack themselves, and in turn, it piled together for a nightmare day for this Bills protection and Allen, who were only able to get just 12 points from offensive drives.

Richard Sherman Doesn't Forget Calen Bullock

The former All-Pro defensive back also made sure to highlight Houston's most notable playmaker for the night in the secondary as well, showing love to Texans safety Calen Bullock after generating an eye-catching three turnovers on the Bills throughout the night to have a career night on a big stage.e.

"It was the secondary; it was Stingley, Calen Bullock... who finally gets to showcase his ability as a playmaker on this defense, he was all over the place... DeMeco Ryans talked about him before, he's always around the ball, and you saw it in this game.  Big time playmakers will close out the game right there."

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrate after
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrate after the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"One of the best young safeties in the game, finally trusting himself. Trusting his instincts and making a play."

Clearly, the Texans' menacing defense, and particularly Bullock, has the support of one of the NFL's most destructive defensive backs in recent history, which should be a good sign this group is truly one of the best and most potent defenses throughout the entire league.

