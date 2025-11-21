Richard Sherman Gave Texans Tons of Praise After TNF Win vs. Bills
The Houston Texans and their defense were able to show the world what they were really made of on the Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, putting together a statement 23-19 victory for their third-straight win, and cementing their status as one of, if not the best defense in the NFL.
Future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman also saw a ton of great things out of the Texans' defense throughout the night as well, crediting their physicality and domination in the trenches that make this machine operate as effectively as it did.
"It just was physicality. This is one of the most physical games I think we've seen," Sherman said after the Texans' win during TNF on Prime. "So physical, I saw a ref get carted off! Everybody was going down in this game."
"But this was a dominating performance, and this was a great stage to show the Houston Texans defense and what they're about. They were hustling, they were flying around; eight sacks on the game. Then, you saw their big hitters, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter giving Josh Allen fits all game."
Between that physicality and power in the pass-rush, it led to a long and gruesome day for Josh Allen, being taken down for an astounding eight sacks on the night, which for the Texans, is their highest total throughout the year–– and they've had a few games this year where they've been racking up the sacks.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter made their mark, Derek Barnett and Tim Settle Jr. contributed for a sack themselves, and in turn, it piled together for a nightmare day for this Bills protection and Allen, who were only able to get just 12 points from offensive drives.
Richard Sherman Doesn't Forget Calen Bullock
The former All-Pro defensive back also made sure to highlight Houston's most notable playmaker for the night in the secondary as well, showing love to Texans safety Calen Bullock after generating an eye-catching three turnovers on the Bills throughout the night to have a career night on a big stage.e.
"It was the secondary; it was Stingley, Calen Bullock... who finally gets to showcase his ability as a playmaker on this defense, he was all over the place... DeMeco Ryans talked about him before, he's always around the ball, and you saw it in this game. Big time playmakers will close out the game right there."
"One of the best young safeties in the game, finally trusting himself. Trusting his instincts and making a play."
Clearly, the Texans' menacing defense, and particularly Bullock, has the support of one of the NFL's most destructive defensive backs in recent history, which should be a good sign this group is truly one of the best and most potent defenses throughout the entire league.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Risers and Fallers From Texans' Critical Win vs. Bills on TNF
- DeMeco Ryans Highlights Texans’ Biggest Difference-Maker vs. Bills
- Azeez Al-Shaair Had Confident Take on Texans’ Defense After Bills Win
- Texans, Bills Reveal Surprise Inactives for Thursday Night Football
- Texans Release Veteran RB Ahead of Bills Game