Texans' Will Anderson Gives Josh Allen His Flowers After Win vs. Bills
After losing their first three games of the season, the Houston Texans had their backs against the wall. Fortunately, backed by one of the top defenses in the NFL, they have been able to turn things around.
In a feisty Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills, the Texans had the opportunity to break .500 for the first time this season, and they made the most of the opportunity. Holding Buffalo to 12 offensive points and sacking Josh Allen eight times, Houston's defense came alive and completely took over Thursday's win.
Texans star EDGE Will Anderson led the team with 2.5 sacks, but even after dominating Josh Allen and the Bills' O-Line, he had nothing but praise for the reigning NFL MVP.
"Yeah, I mean, he's the MVP," Anderson said about Allen after Thursday's game. "That's what he does. We have a ton of respect for him. He's a great player. He's the MVP for a reason. He can get it done with his feet, he can get it done with his hands, he can get it done down the field with handing the ball off. That's what makes him great."
Texans shut down Josh Allen
Of course, Allen has been terrorizing NFL defenses for years, but the Texans simply got the best of him on Thursday night. Allen finished with 253 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions, completing 24 of his 34 passes. Allen was also neutralized on the ground, rushing for just 20 yards on five attempts.
"We just tried to neutralize some of those things as a defense to slow him down a bit," Anderson said.
This was just Allen's second game of the season without contributing a touchdown, coming one week after the superstar QB had six total touchdowns in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Again, credit goes to the Texans' defense for shutting him down, and Will Anderson, especially, should be getting a ton of credit.
The Texans could not have handled their situation on Thursday night any better, as even with backup QB Davis Mills in the game, they were able to outplay the Bills and pick up their third consecutive win to move to 6-5 on the season.
