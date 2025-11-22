Texans' Will Anderson Reflects on Season-Best Performance vs. Bills
Just how far the Houston Texans' defensive unit can take them going down the stretch is getting pretty exciting.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans putting together a pack of rabid wolves is nothing new, but it's the prowess displayed by edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. that may separate this defensive group as the best in the NFL.
"That just goes back to the relentless rush," Anderson said postgame, via KRPC2's Aaron Wilson.
"I think coach really hit it on the head this week.It's like, 'Man, whatever it takes to get him down. You're going to miss him once, but pop back up and get him again.' It's just crazy. ... [Our goal was to] just be relentless in everything we do this week."
On TNF, going after the Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was indeed the epitome of hunting down some major league prey, and Anderson Jr. knew it was a perfect time to make a major statement.
"Coach put up a picture of some wolves and a buffalo," Anderson said. "We just had that energy all week long, like we gotta go hunt. If you want a piece of the gazelle, you gotta go hunt for the gazelle. It's so funny just seeing everybody scrap for the gazelle."
Quite clearly, coach Ryans had repeatedly drilled into Anderson and Co. that only keeping the motor running would finally get to grips with the notoriously strong and mobile Allen.
The truth is, without the likes of Anderson never quitting on plays and rushing with relentless energy, Allen might just have got away to make one of his fairly frequent big plays downfield. It also proved just how much Anderson enjoys playing football.
"I love football," Anderson told NFL on Prime. "The greatest thing about football is when you're presented with a challenge, how can you overcome that challenge? When you see it come to life to overcome that challenge - that's what makes the game so great."
While the eight sacks the Texans defense put up will raise the most eyebrows, it's the manner by which Ryans is preparing his group that's making a real difference.
Texans Have Major Test Coming Up on Schedule
Bragging rights for being the number one defense in the league probably will hinge upon Ryans' unit powering the Texans to more wins, and that starts with handling Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones once the mini-bye is over. Jones might present far less fear for the Texans, but he remains a mobile and dangerous threat nevertheless.
Should Houston get past the division-leading Colts, they would improve to 7-5, but then the pretty desperate-looking current version of the Kansas City Chiefs appear on the slate. Patrick Mahomes would be the third proven mobile and strong-armed quarterback they would have faced in a row, so the challenges are certainly coming thick and fast.
Having said all of that, the Texans' big game hunters are looking more and more like a pack of feasting wolves with every passing week.
