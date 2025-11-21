Texans Shut Down QB Controversy After Davis Mills Delivers vs. Bills
While the Houston Texans have lifted to a 3-0 record with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback since C.J. Stroud went down with his concussion in Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos, there aren’t expected to be any changes to the quarterback room once fully healthy as soon as next week.
After the Texans' latest win vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, the question popped for head coach DeMeco Ryans during his postgame presser, where he made the plan clear: once Stroud's back to full health, he'll be back in his usual spot at QB1.
"Ooh, look at you trying to come with that question at the end... We'll see what happens," Ryans joked.
"Nah, C.J., it's great to see him out there [on the sidelines]. He's back at practice. Just to see him back around the guys with a huge smile on his face, him feeling well, that's the most important thing when guys are in the concussion protocol."
"Just want to make sure that they're healthy and they're well. So, that's the one thing I'm most happy to see: he's well, he's himself, and he's ready to get back to football."
Davis Mills Doesn't See Competition With C.J. Stroud
Mills stepped in for the Texans in a big way on a short week against a tough opponent. He completed 16 of his 30 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, one of those scores going to his rookie, Jayden Higgins, and the other being his veteran counterpart, Christian Kirk.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
But even with another winning performance, the Texans' plug-in quarterback for the past three-and-a-half games also shared that sentiment with his head coach after pulling out another win over Buffalo: while the team is competing well, there's no competition to be had. C.J. Stroud is the guy.
“In my current situation I don’t think there is a competition,” Mills said postgame. “C.J. is the starter for this team. I’m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward every day, make everyone else around me better and try to provide and play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there.
“He was coming over to me and giving me pointers if he saw something throughout the game when I was coming back to the bench. Extremely supportive, definitely ready to be back. He wants to get back, you can tell he’s itching to get back out there on the field, but he was great all night.”
If anything, it's a positive development for the Texans knowing that their backup quarterback is more than capable of stepping up to the occasion to remain poised and effective under center if Stroud ever does miss time in the future, as he and Houston's offense have since been able to revive Houston's season that was once lost only a couple of months ago.
However, once Stroud is able to clear concussion protocol to be active for next weekend against their division rival Indianapolis Colts, there's no reason not to expect him to be taking those starting snaps once again.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- DeMeco Ryans Highlights Texans’ Biggest Difference-Maker vs. Bills
- Azeez Al-Shaair Had Confident Take on Texans’ Defense After Bills Win
- Texans, Bills Reveal Surprise Inactives for Thursday Night Football
- Texans Release Veteran RB Ahead of Bills Game
- Texans RB Joe Mixon Fires Back at Season-Ending Injury Reports