Latest NFL Mock Draft Nails Every Need for the Texans

The 2026 NFL Draft sits just under a month away from kicking off in Pittsburgh, PA. And for the Houston Texans, they'll have their hands full with four selections in the first two days of the draft from rounds one through three.

The Texans have already been notably busy improving their roster through the first part of the NFL offseason, but with the draft right around the corner, it gives general manager Nick Caserio and this front office another golden opportunity to add another wave of talent before next season, addressing any lingering holes on either side of the ball.

And in ESPN's latest three-round mock draft that plugs in the Texans' potential four picks in the first two days, the turnout managed to fill a lot of the roster's outstanding needs that could benefit from being addressed before next season.

Let's unpack how the Texans fared in those projections from ESPN and their experts:

Texans Shore Up Defensive Interior in Round One

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top pick for the Texans at 28th overall wound up being Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, one of the top players at his position in this year's class, and a young prospect that ESPN's Field Yates sees good value in:

"Houston could use more youth at defensive tackle, and McDonald was the best at his position against the run in 2025. His sturdy frame and power make him a tough player to move around."

Considering the Texans' have seen a good bit of turnover to their defensive interior this offseason, adding a jolt of youth beside Sheldon Rankins might be the perfect area to target above any for the defensive side of the ball in the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 326-pound run-defending specialist could be a solid fit for that need, in the event the Texans were fortunate enough to see him fall to the end of the first round.

Offensive Line Tweaks Continue on Day Two

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Houston's been aggressive all offseason in ensuring their offensive line is refined for next season, already adding a couple of new starters upfront in free agency. Seeing them keep that focus early in the draft would be far from shocking, and is exactly the route ESPN's Matt Miller has them taking at pick 38 with Chase Bisontis out of Texas A&M.

"The Texans look set at tackle after adding Braden Smith but need to get better on the inside. Bisontis is a mauler in the run game."

Especially as the Texans are focused on getting their run game better established next season behind David Montgomery, keeping that mindset by getting a standout, development run blocker like Bisontis would be a worthwhile investment for the future, even if he's not a day-one starter.

Linebacker Adds Another Necessary Piece

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Texans have shown they're being far from complacent on improving the defensive this offseason from where it already was this past season.

Perhaps another young, athletic linebacker in the mix could be another valuable asset for DeMeco Ryans' unit, and that's what ESPN's Jordan Reid projects them to target with pick 59, selecting Cincinnati's Jake Golday.

"Golday checks a lot of the Texans' boxes, as he's a highly athletic, physical presence with a lot of upside once he settles into a permanent spot."

When factoring in Henry To'oTo'o's expiring contract headed into the 2026 campaign paired with the departure of Christian Harris, linebackers are an underrated, but necessary area for Houston to target later this April. Golday brings an ideal spark that fits traits the Texans typically covet.

Cornerback Room Finds Depth Atop Round Three

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With their final pick of the mock for Houston, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. plugs in yet another piece on the defensive end with the 69th selection on the board, choosing Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers.

"I love Rivers' fast route recognition and surprising physicality for a 185-pound player. The Texans' secondary is stacked, but Rivers would provide depth both inside and outside."

There might be a case another offensive piece like running back or tight end could benefit Houston better around this range, though another high-rated corner isn't a bad option either.

Doing so could give the Texans a third depth piece in the room next to Tremon Smith and Jaylin Smith, and added security in case the latter isn't 100% to start the year from 2025's season-ending knee injury.