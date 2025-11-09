Multiple Texans Eyeing Franchise Milestones vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans will have a critical game on their hands for Week 10 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, hoping to avoid their sixth loss of the season and even up their season series after Week 3's tough loss.
But in the midst of the Texans' Week 10 action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans this weekend vs. the Jaguars.
Calen Bullock Needs One Interception
With one interception on Sunday against the Jaguars, safety Calen Bullock would have his eighth career pick, setting the franchise record for most interceptions by a player through their first two seasons, passing CB Dunta Robinson, who has seven.
Without starting nickel Jalen Pitre in the Texans' secondary this weekend, sidelined due to a concussion, Houston will need some playmakers to step up to make some plays against this Jaguars offense. Bullock could be the perfect name to do so, and if he does get his hands on a ball through the air, it'll be even sweeter when factoring in the historical implications.
Will Anderson on the Verge of Four Consecutive Sacks
With one sack on Sunday against the Jaguars, star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. would record a sack in four consecutive games for the first time in his career and become the eighth player in franchise history to do so.
Anderson has been perhaps the biggest difference-maker on the Texans' league-best defense through the first half of the season, logging six sacks through eight games, getting one on the board every game since their bye.
If that trend can continue this week vs. Jacksonville, it puts Anderson even further up the Texans' franchise sack leaderboard, and in some unique company for getting one sack a game for nearly a month straight.
Dalton Schultz Looking for 7+ Receptions
With seven receptions on Sunday against the Jaguars, tight end Dalton Schultz would pass Owen Daniels for the most receptions by a tight end in franchise history through the first nine games of a season, who has 44.
Schultz has found himself a nice role within the Texans' passing offense through the first half of the season, hauling in the second-most receptions and yards among Houston pass-catchers. Now with seven more of those catches against Jacksonville, he'll stamp an all-time record down.
