New Joe Mixon Injury Update Spells Trouble for Texans
The hope for Joe Mixon to suit up for the Houston Texans this season is beginning to look pretty bleak, if his outlook wasn't trending down already.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Mixon is not expected to return this season with what sources call a complicated foot and ankle injury.
"The Texans’ backfield isn’t expecting a return from Pro Bowl runner Joe Mixon, who remains on the non-football injury list with a 'tough and complicated' foot and ankle injury, per sources, that may sideline him for the entire season," Wilson wrote.
Mixon has been sidelined for the Texans dating back to this offseason's OTAs and mini-camps, with his status remaining relatively cloudy across the past several months for how a return this season may look.
Now based on Wilson's latest developments, Mixon's leaning towards missing the entire 2025 season altogether, and would then target the 2026 campaign as his next chance to return back to the field.
Joe Mixon Trending Towards Missing Entire Season
Mixon, who arrived to the Texans before the 2024 season, was a pivotal piece in Houston's offense when he was healthy across last year.
In the 14 games that he was active in Houston's backfield, Mixon posted 245 carries for 1,016 yards on the ground, paired with 36 catches for 309 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
It was only the fourth time in his career that he had over 1,000 rushing yards to his name, done without suiting up for three regular season contests.
However, those duties have since shifted in the Texans' backfield now that Mixon has been forced out. Veteran offseason signing Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks have been the two leading the way in Houston's running back room, with the latter slowly emerging as the biggest difference-maker in the room.
What Does It Mean for Houston's Season?
For the eight regular-season games on the horizon for the Texans, it'll be business as usual in their backfield for how they've operated for the year so far: Chubb and Marks will continue to complement one another, while the rookie might be the one to outpace the veteran in due time.
Neither though offers the same experience or production that Mixon would as C.J. Stroud. Mixon was one of Houston's better, more reliable playmakers during the 2024 campaign (4.1 yards per carry), and has proven to be more than capable of handling the bulk of the carries in an offense once he's healthy.
Marks has shown glimpses of offering a nice dose of explosiveness in a handful of games, with the ability to find some passing work too. Chubb has had flashes of production, especially late in games for the Texans, as a strong and powerful runner.
It'll be on first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley to best balance two running backs in his offense for the remainder of the season while Mixon's out, a road he's been tasked with navigating throughout this season as is.
