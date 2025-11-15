Texans Release Former First-Round Pick in Secondary
The Houston Texans have released one name in their secondary before their Week 11 action kicks off vs. the Tennessee Titans.
According to a team announcement, the Texans have waived cornerback Damon Arnette from their 53-man roster among a bundle of roster moves.
Arnette, who's been on the Texans' roster since training camp earlier this summer, has been between Houston's practice squad and main roster for the first 11 weeks of the season.
However, as the Texans have begun to find some reinforcements returning from their Injured Reserve, the team had to free up some roster space. Tight end Cade Stover and fullback Jakob Johnson are both returning to the mix in Week 11 vs. Tennessee, leaving Arnette as one of the odd men out.
Damon Arnette Waived From Texans
Heading into the weekend, Arnette would be ruled out on the Texans' injury report against Tennessee after being a DNP in their third and final practice of the week with an ankle injury, and now finds himself off the roster.
The veteran defender was active for two games this year, filling in as depth in the Texans' secondary, appearing in Week 5's matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, as well as their latest meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.
In that timeframe, he logged three total tackles in 46 total snaps, a majority of those being on special teams.
The 29-year-old was the 19th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he would ultimately play a season and a half before being released, and has since made his comeback to the league with Houston after being without a team for the past four years.
It remains possible for Arnette to come back aboard the Texans' roster in due time as a part of the practice squad if he clears waivers, but in the meantime, he'll be out of the mix for Houston, while Stover and Johnson navigate back into the fold.
As a result, it'll leave the Texans' cornerback room down to Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter starting on the boundary, followed by Tremon Smith, as well as practice squad elevations Myles Bryant and Ajani Carter heading into Tennessee. Jalen Pitre, Houston's starting nickel, remains out for his second straight game with a concussion.
Last time the Texans faced off against the Titans this season, it resulted in a commanding 26-0 shutout in favor of Houston in a game that their defense refused to let Cam Ward and Co. breathe. Time will tell if this secondary can rattle off a similar day in Nashville for round two.
