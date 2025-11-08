Three Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 10 Matchup vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans have a pivotal matchup on the horizon for Week 10 against their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, a team they've faced once this season seven weeks ago in a contest that didn't quite pan out in their favor.
Nearly two months later, the Texans have a shot at redemption, and it comes at a critical point in their season while they're now at a 3-5 record on the year and looking for a spark to keep them from dropping three games under .500 at the halfway point on their 2025 campaign.n.
As for Jacksonville, they'll have a big opportunity on their hands as well. Now at 5-3 with a solid start to the season, a win in this one gets them a few inches closer to climbing atop the AFC South, and a season sweep on their division foe— all while Houston will have to go without their starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
Here's a handful of bold predictions for how the events pan out for the Texans this weekend, for what's bound to be a consequential game for each side.
1. Nico Collins Finds 10+ Targets
In the process of the Texans' loss from last week against the Denver Broncos, Nico Collins found a ton of looks his way from the combination of C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills on the day. In all, he had seven catches on 11 total targets for 75 yards in his first game back from concussion protocol, turning out to be one of the more productive days he's had all season.
Now that Mills is set to take the start this week against Jacksonville, that trend of feeding Collins could and should continue to be a focal point of this offense in a game that they'll be without one of their key difference-makers on that side of the ball.
Collins made a strong first impression against Jacksonville earlier this season in Week 3, and while Stroud isn't in the picture, those same holes in the secondary could be there to capitalize on.
The Texans’ star wideout should be getting touches early and often in the short and medium passing game from Mills, and in turn, can hope to bring the necessary spark for this up-and-down Houston offense to be successful without their starting quarterback.
2. Jakobi Meyers Falls Flat in Jaguars Debut
Jakobi Meyers won't have it easy in his first game as a Jaguar going against the NFL's number-one scoring defense through nine weeks.
Houston's been largely effective in stopping opposing receivers from exposing them throughout the first part of this season, having just two wideouts logging over 75 yards on them in eight games: Puka Nacua in Week 1, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 7; so it's a pretty exclusive club of pass-catchers.
Will Meyers be the third wide receiver to accomplish that feat against the Texans? Maybe the lack of Houston's starting nickel Jalen Pitre in the lineup could make a difference, but based on their track record this season, it'd be easy to bet against it.
3. Christian Kirk Scores First TD of Texans Tenure
Christian Kirk has still been awaiting his opportunity to break out for the Texans, in large part due to the frequent early season injuries he's suffered. However, he'll have a good chance to find his stride against his former team this weekend.
Last week against Denver, Kirk stormed back into the Texans receiving corps following his hamstring injury to tie as Houston's second-most targeted pass-catcher behind only Nico Collins, winding up with four catches for 26 yards.
That was against a stout Broncos defense. This time, they'll have a softer, though respectable, Jaguars secondary on tap. Seeing Kirk touch pay dirt for the first time this year for a statement against the team that dealt him away this summer probably isn't out of the question if those frequent targets come his way once again.
