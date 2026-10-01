NFL Slams Fine on Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair for Controversial Colts Hit

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been hit with somewhat of a steep fine after the events of Week 3's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Al-Shaair has been fined $17,911 for an unpenalized helmet-to-helmet hit against the Colts, which was deemed unnecessary roughness via the league. Al-Shaair will reportedly be appealing the fine.

The hit from Al-Shaair came at the end of the first quarter this past weekend, as the veteran linebacker would go in for a tackle on Colts receiver Josh Downs, was unflagged, but also saw the play garner some attention in the fallout of the game.

How did i not see anyone talking about this Azeez Al-Shaair hit? Should this not be a multi-game suspension given his history?



Went uncalled too. pic.twitter.com/aEOkrdU7b5 — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) September 29, 2026

The league described the play as one where Al-Shaair hit a defenseless player in the head and neck area, this imposing the fine.

Azeez Al-Shaair Fined $17K for Josh Downs Hit

It's certainly not the first time that the NFL has punished Al-Shaair, both when it comes to some of his hard hits throughout the past couple of seasons, but also as it relates to what the league has deemed uniform violations.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Texans' last five games, Al-Shaair was fined over $11,000 on two occasions for messages written on his eyeblack: one coming during Week 1's game vs. the Buffalo Bills reading "Hind Rajab," honoring a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who had been killed during the Gaza war in 2024, with another in Houston's Wild Card game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with a message that said, "Stop the Genocide."

But Al-Shaair has also been infamously punished by the league for his controversial helmet-to-helmet hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which led to the Texans linebacker being suspended for a total of three games back in 2024.

In all, Al-Shaair has over a dozen violations from the NFL since 2020.

Al-Shaair Could Miss Week 4 vs. Cowboys

Looking ahead to Al-Shaair's Week 4, there's a decent chance that he could wind up missing his first game of the season–– and that's not because of any punishment from the NFL. Al-Shaair suffered a groin injury in the Texans' Week 3 game against the Colts, and might be forced to miss at least one week as he recovers.

If Al-Shaair is out of the mix against the Dallas Cowboys, it'll leave the duo of linebackers Jake Hansen and rookie Wade Woodaz as the two primary options to start in place of the Texans' two injured starters, which also includes Henry To'oTo'o, who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 with a shoulder injury.

The Texans' Pro Bowl linebacker is a key piece of Houston's success on the defensive side of the ball, so if he were to miss any time, it'd be a big loss for their unit as a whole. Two practices sit between now and Sunday's kickoff against the Cowboys, and if he's a DNP in both, the writing might just be on the wall as to what to expect for his availability.

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