The Houston Texans' offense is on the rise.

After an up-and-down last two seasons for the Texans' scoring attack, Houston's finally begun to find some momentum and further success on that side of the ball that's shown some encouraging flashes over the first 10 games of 2026.

C.J. Stroud is having an MVP-caliber season, the O-line is on the rise, Nico Collins is starting to find his stride as the Texans' alpha No. 1, and just as recently as Houston's TNF win over the Indianapolis Colts, David Montgomery's 107-yard day could mean their run game is finally catching on as well.

But as the Texans' offense has been performing increasingly better this season, it's seemingly led to the league taking notice––so much so that Houston's offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, could be drawing head coaching interest as soon as this offseason.

Nick Caley Gaining Head Coaching Interest?

The report of Caley's head coaching interest comes from FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, who notes that the Texans' offensive coordinator will be on head-coaching lists for teams looking for "the next Sean McVay."

"[Teams] want the next Sean McVay," Glazer said. "I’m telling you, he’s going to be on head-coaching lists. There’s not a lot of offensive candidates out there. This guy should be at the top of those lists if you’re looking for an offensive coach who you want to work well with your quarterback. Trust me on that guy."

It's an interesting shift from how league interest might've looked when it comes to the Texans' staff this time last year.

In 2025, defensive coordinator and then-defensive play-caller Matt Burke was viewed as the most likely head coaching candidate to be poached out of Houston as that side of the ball was firing on all cylinders.

Fast forward to 2026, and it's the Texans' offense that's capturing the attention of many, and might just lead to Caley being sought after by a team looking for a play-caller who can try and boost the ceiling of their respective quarterback.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley walks on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But such a situation sets up for a big dilemma for the Texans to face this offseason.

The Texans' offense has finally begun to catch on as an effective, high-scoring attack. C.J. Stroud has started to produce even better than his often-discussed Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. And now, the play-caller of said unit may now be at risk of leaving for another position after just two seasons.

That would leave Stroud and DeMeco Ryans searching for their third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Stroud would be unable to align with the same play-caller for a third season, just as things went with Bobby Slowik, and Houston's offense could be facing another offseason of learning a new offense, new plays, and potentially stuck in another season filled with trying to adjust.

Add in the fact that the Texans would be forced to pay C.J. Stroud a mega-contract in an offseason where he's forced to adjust to a different play-caller than the one who helped pave the way to his 2026 success, and it's easy to see how the road can get a little more treacherous than initially expected for Houston this offseason.

Of course, lots of time remains before the Texans are forced to approach this offseason, and before head coaching cycles officially begin. There's no guarantees that Caley is going anywhere.

However, knowing there's a possibility that teams around the league might be lurking and ready to pounce on the Texans' budding offensive mind might just add another layer of difficulty for Houston's offseason in a few months' time.

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