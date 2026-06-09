Nico Collins Among 6 Players Not Participating at Texans' Minicamp

The Houston Texans kicked off their first of their three-day mandatory minicamp sessions on Tuesday, marking the first time this offseason that everyone on the 90-man roster was in the building for an organized team practice.

However, through the Texans' first mandatory minicamp practice, there were six players who weren't fully participating in the action––one of those being star wide receiver Nico Collins.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, here's the group of players who weren't fully practicing with the Texans on Tuesday:

- WR Nico Collins

- WR Tank Dell

- TE Marlin Klein

- S M.J. Stewart

- DL Logan Hall

- LB E.J. Speed

The #Texans players I DON’T see practicing today:



WR Nico Collins

WR Tank Dell

TE Marlin Klein

S M.J. Stewart

DL Logan Hall

LB E.J. Speed — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) June 9, 2026

Texans Have 6 Players Not Fully Participating in Minicamp

A few names in the bunch aren't too surprising to see off to the side.

Tank Dell has been working back from his severe knee injury suffered in 2024 throughout the Texans' offseason program, and seems to be trending towards a return to fully practice in training camp.

Marlin Klein, the Texans' second-round rookie tight end, reportedly tweaked his hamstring at OTAs. It's nothing that should hold him out long-term, but could be something to monitor through minicamp as something that restricts him from participating.

And E.J. Speed is one of the Texans' latest players to have suffered a long-term injury, who will reportedly be out for several months with quad surgery. Seeing him as a non-participant at minicamps is far from shocking.

But Collins, Stewart, and Hall are those that capture at least a little bit more attention than the rest; Collins being simply because of name value.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Collins isn't dealing with any serious injury. He's been limited at times throughout the spring, and now entering summer training, and while he's in uniform and working to the side, it seems to be a slower ramp-up process for him entering the season.

#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins, who has been limited at times this spring but no injury, is here at practice and has worked on the side, as has Tank Dell. Both are in uniform @KPRC2

Braden Smith working his way back to full strength from neck injury — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 9, 2026

Collins ended last season with the Texans having been sidelined due to a concussion; one that ultimately held him out of their divisional round matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

That concussion, of course, wouldn't be anything that restricts him from practicing now, five months later, but Houston may simply want to be cautious when it comes to practicing their WR1. Training camp could be a different story.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for Logan Hall, he's reportedly working through a leg injury in camp. According to Wilson, the injury isn't expected to be serious or long-term, though it does put a pause on his offseason workouts for the meantime.

For M.J. Stewart, there's no official word on what he's dealing with in minicamp, but speculation could hint that he's still recovering from the quad injury he suffered midway through last season.

So Houston does tend to have a few names worth keeping an eye on in the injury department. Outside of Speed, there don’t seem to be any worries to this point on any of those six having their availability restricted for the season ahead.

But until they're back and fully participating at practice, they'll at least be worth some extra attention.

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