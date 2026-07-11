3 Burning Questions for Texans' Tight End Group This Season

The Houston Texans' tight end room is one of the more intriguing position groups on the roster heading into training camp, which now only sits around two weeks away from getting off and rolling.

That's because of the change that's taken place in the depth chart throughout the past several months. Whether that be due to the draft, free agency bringing in a new veteran piece, or even just the room getting a bit more healthy from last season, there's a lot of uncertainty with how this group could ultimately pan out for 2026.

With that in mind, there are several big questions bubbling up before this coming season that, when answered, will give us a much better scope of what to expect at tight end compared to what we know now.

Let's sort through three of the biggest burning questions facing this Texans' tight end room in the weeks that remain before Week 1 kicks off:

1. Who Will Be TE2 on the Depth Chart?

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Dalton Schultz will be leading the pack in the Texans' tight end room once again this season. He had a strong 2025 campaign where he was the second-leading receiver in the offense, was signed to a one-year extension this offseason, and has shown no reason to believe he won't be leaving his post atop the depth chart in 2026.

As to who will be the one leading the room in snaps behind Schultz, though, is far from determined. Foster Moreau might be the early favorite to do so simply due to his experience and his skillset as a blocker–– and even an underrated pass-catcher–– but that could certainly change in the weeks ahead.

One name to keep an eye on as a dark horse to rise up the ranks before the season starts: Brevin Jordan, who's back to full health after missing two straight seasons with knee injuries, and has already made a strong impression during the Texans' offseason program.

2. How Will Marlin Klein Look in His Rookie Year?

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' biggest addition in the tight end room this season came during the second day of the draft, as they would opt to bring in Marlin Klein out of Michigan––a largely unproven, older prospect who also possesses some appealing physical traits and upside as a blocker.

Houston's lead decision-makers clearly saw enough appeal in Klein to make him their second-round pick. As to how he ends up fitting into this Texans offense for his first year in the fold, though, remains to be seen.

So far, we don't know too much about how he's started in Houston. He suffered a hamstring injury during the Texans' offseason program, which cut his time on the field short. But how his first year ultimately pans out could be the most notable question in this position group for the season.

3. Does Houston Carry Five TEs Into Week 1?

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, the Texans' tight end room has five names really in the running to find a bid on the 53-man roster: Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, and Brevin Jordan. Others could end up making a late push, but those five are the most likely bets to make it past cutdown day.

But will all five of those players make it past cutdown day? That's the tougher question. All five do offer a bit of a different skillset than the next, that gives them each a decent case to do so, but five tight ends on a 53-man roster is a bit much. For reference, the Texans opened last season with just two tight ends onboard: Schultz and Stover.

That makes training camp and preseason especially important for these five guys to capitalize on. A strong start could be what gives them the security to be on the 53-man roster, and a slow one could be what makes them the odd man out. Time will tell.

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