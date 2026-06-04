Ranking 3 Trade Targets Texans Could Still Pursue This Offseason

The Houston Texans are a little over a month away from kicking off their training camp in the lead-up to their 2026 season.

For the most part, the big needs the Texans were faced with around the roster have been tackled throughout a busy offseason. The offense is well-rounded, the defense has gotten even better, and this group looks primed for what should be a fourth-consecutive trip to the playoffs in the AFC.

But at this point in the NFL calendar, there's still a few trade candidates lingering around the market who make sense as a late offseason pickup. It was only a couple of days ago that star talents like Myles Garrett and A.J. Brown found themselves on the move, and there could be more deals to come.

As it relates to the Texans, they're probably not the most likely team to make a splash acquisition via trade at this point in the offseason. But there are still a few players on the market who could make sense as a finishing touch to add around the edges of this roster.

Let's dive into three trade candidates that the Texans should keep on their radar in the days and weeks ahead:

Kayshon Boutte | WR, NE

Oct 18, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) carries the ball during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now that the Patriots have made their long-awaited deal for A.J. Brown, it leaves their current wide receiver room with what might be one too many names. As to who could be the odd man out in their group of pass-catchers, Kayshon Boutte or DeMario Douglas emerge as the two that make the most sense.

But the Texans already have a couple of solid dart throws to work with in the slot for the skill set that Douglas would provide.

Jaylin Noel and sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond have already started off OTAs strong, and Tank Dell could get some reps in that spot as well. That makes Boutte as a name that could make a little more sense from the Texans' perspective.

Boutte's a proven strong downfield, big play threat that could add instant competition to the wide receiver room next to Jayden Higgins on the boundary at a cheap cost, and doesn't necessarily tie Houston up into his services long-term, considering he's on an expiring contract.

Last season, as one of the Patriots' primary options through the air, he had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns. That was good for 16.7 yards per reception, which was the highest of any New England pass-catcher with at least 30 total targets.

The only reason Boutte might not be higher is due to the depth the Texans already have in place in the receiver room as it is. If Houston continues to feel confident within their talent and growth in-house, they don't need to double down by acquiring Boutte.

James Conner | RB, ARI

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' running back room has quickly become crowded with the selection of Jeremiyah Love at third-overall in this year's draft, along with Tyler Allgeier being added via free agency earlier this offseason.

That means James Conner becomes an easy trade target to keep an eye on for teams that could still use some added depth into their running back room.

Conner is coming off an injury-shortened year in which he only started for three games before going down with a season-ending ankle injury. Combining that along with creeping deeper into his 30s, he could be claimed at a bit of a discount for what he could provide on the field back to full health.

As for the Texans, they've got a two-headed backfield with David Montgomery and Woody Marks as is. But the RB3 role behind them could still use a bit of work, considering it's shaping up to be a competition that comes down to either British Brooks or Jawhar Jordan.

Conner would almost certainly be third on that totem pole even if the Texans invested in him via trade. So it's hard to imagine Houston giving up solid draft compensation for him, especially after they just let go of a fourth-round selection earlier this offseason to get Montgomery as their RB1.

But if Houston can simply do a player-for-player swap, or a minor day three pick swap––similar to how they landed Marte Mapu from the Patriots earlier this offseason––he could find a solid depth role in this backfield.

Blake Cashman | LB, MIN

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Cashman sticks out as perhaps the most valuable trade piece the Texans could get their hands on next season, yet also might be the most likely. That's because he not only fits a need in Houston's linebacker room and has prior history in the building.

The Texans' linebacker group could be in need of another contributor now that E.J. Speed is slated to be out for the entire season. Houston may decide to run with their current core in place, yet adding a veteran with proven experience––especially in the Texans' defense––would be an extremely valuable addition.

Before joining the Minnesota Vikings back in 2024 to log back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons, Cashman had already broken out into a productive linebacker during DeMeco Ryans' first season on the scene with Houston.

He had the first 100-plus tackle campaign of his career (leading the team with 106) while starting in 13 games with two sacks and five passes defended during that season with Houston. Even at age 30 in Brian Flores' defense with Minnesota, he hasn't seemed to lose a step one bit.

At the right price, he makes a ton of sense as a reunion candidate in Houston, and would allow Texans fans to take a deep breath knowing the middle of their field can be held down effectively with a three-man group of Cashman, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Henry To’oTo’o.

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