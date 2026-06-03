What Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Said About Rams' Myles Garrett Trade

The NFL world was shaken up with one of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent memory earlier this week when the LA Rams pushed their chips in for future Hall of Fame edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jared Verse and some steep draft compensation.

It's a shocking, league-altering deal that's had many buzzing about it in the days after its initial fallout; the Super Bowl favorites entering the 2026 season have now secured quite possibly the best defensive player in the league, and now look even more potent than they already were because of it.

Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson, who has a strong relationship with the Rams' newest defensive star, had also chipped in a few of his thoughts surrounding the recent blockbuster following Tuesday OTAs practice.

Simply put: he loves seeing Garrett getting a new opportunity. But perhaps more importantly, he's happy to see him out of the AFC.

“It was crazy, because it’s been an ongoing conversation when we worked out," Anderson said about the Garrett trade. "We had just spent some time together and were hanging out. I think Myles is a great guy. He's put so much into this game, put so much into the Cleveland Browns. He gave it his all."

"I'm happy for the opportunity he has. It’s a new start somewhere. I know he's going to be the same Myles. So huge shoutout to him. Huge congrats to him. I can't wait to see it. I told him, ‘I’m happy you're leaving the AFC!' He can go somewhere else. But I’m super excited for him.”

Will Anderson Loving Seeing Myles Garrett Out of the AFC

Of course, both elite edge rushers are going to have each other's backs in moments like this one. So above all, Anderson's excited to see what Garrett can do in Los Angeles.

But while Garrett and the Rams will certainly pose a major challenge for the Texans in their efforts to win their first-ever Super Bowl (which could really be said for any team with title aspirations this season), not having to compete with Garrett for the crown of being the best edge rusher in the AFC certainly does also help Anderson's own case.

Garrett's new situation on the Rams' line, where he might not get as many regular-season reps like he did in Cleveland, might also help Anderson's chances of winning his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award for this coming season. And in turn, could give him a few more looks as the best talent off the edge in the league.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Another added bonus of Garrett leaving the Browns and the AFC: the Texans won't have to match up with last year's sack leader and record-breaker, unless the two meet on the final stage at this year's Super Bowl.

The Texans are slated to take the road and face Cleveland in Week 10 of this coming season, where the task of matching up against Garrett might've been a challenging one for this offensive line.

Now, they don't have to worry about that outcome unless the stars align this February. That's good news for all involved in Houston.

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