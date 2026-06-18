Ranking the 5 Most Plausible Texans Trades That Could Still Happen

The Houston Texans have already made several trades throughout the course of this offseason, whether that be moving around in the draft, adding new offensive pieces like David Montgomery, or even acquiring a new punter like Kai Kroeger.

There's been no shortage of activity in the Texans' front office to get to the point they're at now. And based on how general manager Nick Caserio likes to operate, there's a chance Houston might not be done making deals before next season starts to truly get this roster prepared for the 2026 campaign.

Whether that be trying to find another acquisition elsewhere to fill any glaring needs, or even trading someone on their own roster, let's rank five potential moves the Texans could make before next season officially gets underway:

5. Trading Away Davis Mills

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Are the Texans likely to make a move involving their backup quarterback? Probably not. Mills can roll into next season as a steady QB2 Houston can lean on in the event C.J. Stroud gets banged up. And, no, he won't be overtaking him as the starter.

But the idea, at the very least, deserves a moment of consideration.

For one, Mills is on the last year of his contract before hitting free agency next offseason. If a team likes what they've seen from his small sample size, he could get a bigger payday than expected, and Houston might lose their tenured backup for nothing. A trade before this season prevents that.

A few quarterback-needy teams may also be in need of a reliable veteran to lean on in the room as either a mentor for any young option they have in the room, or a bridge quarterback heading into 2027. If Houston got an interesting offer sent their way, maybe Caserio thinks about it.

More than likely, Mills will remain with the Texans, and he could even re-sign come time for next offseason. But completely counting out a trade for the veteran signal-caller might be just a bit premature.

4. Trading Away Xavier Hutchinson

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have a similar situation involving Hutchinson with what they're dealing with in the case of Mills: he's someone who was proven productive this past season, is entering a contract year, and could gain interest around the market from those needy at the position.

But Hutchinson sticks out as a more likely trade candidate because of the mouths the Texans have to feed in their wide receiver room this season.

Nico Collins will reclaim his role as the alpha in the room, second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will see an increase in their role, and Tank Dell's return makes the route for Hutchinson to get snaps a lot tougher than it was last year.

It's going to be tough for Hutchinson to keep his spot as the third-most featured target in the room like he was in 2025. It was through that season where he had career-highs in receptions (37), targets (57) and yards (428).

If the Texans felt like they could sell high on him before the season and/or didn't have an intention to pay him next offseason, a trade before training camp makes sense.

3. Trading for a Linebacker

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) celebrates after a play against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Texans' linebacker depth took a hit before the season even started due to E.J. Speed's season-ending injury; an underrated piece of Houston's defense last year who played in over 40% of all defensive snaps.

Now, Houston could be in the market to find another reliable third linebacker on the depth chart to slot behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o to fill that void, and that could be found via trade.

Blake Cashman of the Minnesota Vikings has been someone floated around as a potential option; someone who was productive under DeMeco Ryans his first year as a head coach, and has three straight seasons of logging 100-plus tackles.

The only reason the Texans might not opt to invest further in the linebacker room is because of the intriguing competition already in place.

Houston has two veterans in Jamal Hill and Marte Mapu, along with two rookies in Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher that provides enough upside to where they won't need to force a move to add anyone externally. But they still could.

2. Trading Away Blake Fisher

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans tackle room has a clearly defined top three options: Aireontae Ersery will start on the left side, Braden Smith will probably start on the right side, and Trent Brown will be the top depth swing tackle to turn to behind them if he's not able to win out over Smith for the right tackle spot.

So where does that leave Texans' 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher? It's hard to truly find a defined spot for him on the depth chart outside of OT4, and that might even leave him as one of the last cuts on the roster once Houston irons out their 53-man roster.

But Houston could find a trade partner to take on Fisher if they didn't want to lose him for nothing. He's started 15 games for the Texans across the past two years, and could be someone a tackle-needy team sees value in as a bit of a reclamation project.

Last season, he finished grading 42nd among NFL tackles via PFF (67.6), and had a run-blocking grade good for 35th (69.4). That's enough for a team to take a swing on him with a late-round selection.

1. Trading for an Edge Rusher

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) kneels before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

DeMeco Ryans said during the Texans' offseason program that he's satisfied with the competition had for the depth in their edge rusher room.

Between Dylan Horton, Ali Gaye, and Dominique Robinson, though, there's no surefire bet for the Texans to lean on as their third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. It's a lot of projection.

That opens the door for a potential free agency signing to take place before the season, but also a trade if Houston covets a specific name on the market. Doing so could be what completely rounds out this defensive line both in the starting unit and for depth.

The Texans probably won't make a splash for someone as high-profile as Kayvon Thibodeaux or Josh Sweat––both of whom have been in a few trade rumors themselves. But someone like Dallas Cowboys veteran James Houston could be someone on the market, considering Malachi Lawrence will be chomping at the bit on that defense for snaps at the same position.

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