Grading Every Major Roster Decision the Texans Made to Get From 90 to 53

The Houston Texans made a handful of noteworthy moves across last weekend, and even through the course of training camp, to officially get this roster from a total of 90 players to a select 53 before Week 1 kicks off.

Some of those moves the Texans made have appeared to be a solid decision ahead of the regular season. Others, however, came off as a little more surprising, and thus viewed with a bit less glowing success than a handful of other moves that happened to be made.

Let's break down a total of eight of the Texans' biggest moves to shape this 53-man roster the way it looks today, and grade just how strong that particular decision was:

Moving WR Lewis Bond to Practice Squad

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was one of the more surprising moves of the Texans' batch of roster decisions this past weekend. And while on one hand, it does make sense for Bond to hit the practice squad given how much Houston particularly values the practice squad as a tool, it felt like this wide receiver group on the 53-man could've used six, or even seven players on their Week 1 roster.

And if the Texans were to roster more than five receivers, Bond, Houston's sixth-round rookie, made sense as the most deserving of that call-up. He stood out throughout the offseason and camp, and could be a perfect depth piece to play the slot as a WR6.

Technically, Bond can still do that on the practice squad. But leaving up there instead of on the roster does leave a bit of extra risk up in the air for another interested team to add him to their respective receiver room.

Grade: C-

Moving RB Jawhar Jordan to Practice Squad

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan's situation is pretty similar to Bond's. He felt like a likely 53-man roster piece as depth in the running back room, felt short of that nod, and now has been signed to the practice squad.

Could Houston use another layer of depth in their running back room? The case could certainly be made. The Texans have just three that can be active for game day, and Jordan has proven in moments throughout the 2025 season that he has all of the talent to be their RB3, even ahead of British Brooks.

Instead, the Texans will operate with Jordan in a similar role as they did last year: keep him on the practice squad to start, call him up when necessary, and potentially ink him to a full contract if his three games of eligibility run out.

Grade: C

Re-Signing Brevin Jordan, Rostering 5 TEs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Texans opted to release Brevin Jordan on cutdown day, the team quickly brought him back the following day, that effectively rounds out this tight end room to five names for Week 1. That's a drastic difference from the way Houston looked this time last year, when they entered the first week of the regular season with just two tight ends rostered.

There are pros and cons to the Texans' decision to go heavy at the position this year. On one hand, Houston has a ton of depth, and they have it with players who all present similar skill sets and play different roles than the next, that makes keeping all five onboard reasonable.

At the same time, Houston is never going to activate all five tight ends on game day. Two, and maybe three tight ends will be due to have a real role on this offense throughout the year, while the other two who sit lower on the depth chart might not even be necessary to have on this roster to begin with.

Grade: B-

Trading IOL Jarrett Patterson for OT Nate Thomas

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas (71) blocks New Orleans Saints linebacker Anfernee Jennings (54) during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a combination of two moves the Texans made on cutdown day, but really combines to just one: Houston traded Jarrett Patterson to the San Francisco 49ers for a seventh-round pick, while also acquiring Nate Thomas from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Basically, the Texans just swapped out Patterson for Thomas, and the rationale for as to why adds up. Houston had more than enough depth on their interior, especially at left guard/center with Keylan Rutledge, Evan Brown, Wyatt Teller, and Jake Andrews, and could've used another depth piece at tackle while Braden Smith is sidelined.

With that in mind, the Texans did some shuffling to their offensive line. Thomas might not end up as a difference-maker by any means, but he is more depth at a position that Houston has often struggled in recent years.

Grade: B

Cutting Brett Rypien to Roster Just 2 QBs

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brett Rypien (16) passes the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans brought in Brett Rypien as their third quarterback after Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL in Houston's first preseason game of the year. And the intention was for Rypien to finish out Houston's preseason slate, potentially doing enough to net a spot as the QB3 on the 53-man roster.

Instead, Rypien didn't play that great. He got cut, the Texans didn't add another quarterback to the roster in his place, and haven't even gone out to bring one in onto their practice squad. Right now, Houston is down to just two at the position in C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

And really, the Texans shouldn't feel a need to rush here. While sure, having a solid third quarterback onboard would be nice, that guy only becomes playable if an injury occurs to either Stroud or Mills. Until either of them go down with any issue, Houston could hold steady with two signal callers and be fine.

Grade: B+

Signing DT Mario Edwards to 1-Year Deal

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) for a loss during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a move the Texans made earlier in camp, but wound up being an impactful decision as Edwards did make the 53-man roster. Edwards had previously been released by Houston earlier this offseason via a failed physical, but was brought back on to bring a sense of familiarity to this defensive interior.

All-in-all, it's a minor move that might not affect much of the bottom line on the Texans' front seven. But Edwards comes on at a cheap price of $1.4 million to be Houston's DT5 as someone who played well in the reps he appeared in last year before he got hurt.

So as long as Edwards is healthy, which his signing and roster status would indicate, it's hard to consider this much less than a solid deal.

Grade: A-

Trading S Jaylen Reed for WR Kayshon Boutte

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans needed to go out and add some more firepower to their wide receiver room after it was learned that Jayden Higgins would be missing the entire 2026 season with a torn ACL. Houston went out to do just that by bringing in Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots.

And it's hard to see this move going much better for the Texans. Boutte, who the Patriots had been shopping for some time now, would be brought onboard in exchange for a future seventh-round pick and second-year safety Jaylen Reed, who was already in a position group that had a nice bit of talent as is.

So the Texans paid a small cost for a good wide receiver, filled a need on their offense, and can now bank on Boutte to pick up some of the slack that Higgins now leaves in this passing attack.

Grade: A

Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney to 1-Year Deal

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) walks off the field during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find a better move from the Texans throughout the course of training camp. Houston needed to add more depth on their defensive line with another edge rusher to pair behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Both are great, but a three-man rotation of strong defensive ends takes this group from one elite level to the next.

Clowney is able to bring exactly what the Texans need. He's an experienced pass rusher coming off of a productive season with the Cowboys in 2025, can be impactful both in stopping the run and getting the quarterback, and comes on at an extremely cheap rate of $5.5 million on his base salary.

It's going to be tough to find a veteran pass rusher of this caliber at such a price. And when factoring in that Clowney now returns to the place his NFL career all started in Houston, it makes this pairing that much better to watch unfold for the season ahead.

Grade: A+

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