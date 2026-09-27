Texans' 3 Keys to Victory vs. Colts in High-Stakes Week 3 Matchup

The Houston Texans have their first AFC South matchup of the 2026 season on the horizon this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, as both head into Week 3 at an 0-2 record and are certainly desperate to flip the script.

And for the Texans, to get that first win on the schedule on the road in Indianapolis, it'll rely on keying in on a few pivotal factors that haven't quite been up to par two weeks into the new year.

Especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, things are going to have to look a lot different than they did last week, because odds are, if Houston ends up scoring six total points once again, they'll be coming out of the weekend with the same 0-3 record they had this time last year.

Let's break down the Texans' three biggest keys to victory in their Week 3 matchup against the Colts:

1. Expose the Colts' Porous Run Defense

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' offense was simply stifled by the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, and that's especially so for how things looked on the ground.

David Montgomery and Woody Marks combined for just 18 yards on the 14 carries they collected on the day, coming out to just 1.2 yards per carry in the running back room. Somehow, things looked even worse on the ground than they did last season.

With the emphasis this Texans offense seems to have placed on their run game all throughout the offseason, this attack on the ground needs a complete turnaround from that Bengals performance. Knowing that Houston is facing a Colts run defense that's allowed 350 rushing yards through two games, though, there's no better matchup to build up some traction against.

Expect the Texans to lean heavily on both of Montgomery and Marks over the course of Sunday's action. If they're able to be any more efficient on the ground than they've been through two weeks, and be a little more involved than Week 2, that'd be great news for this offense.

2. More Turnovers = More Wins

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) prays before playing against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have surprisingly gone two straight games without their defense being able to record a turnover; something they didn't do once over the course of their 2025 campaign.

Granted, they have been up against two pretty dynamic offenses led by Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, but this Colts team and their offense are certainly a step below them. So there's no excuse for the Texans not to win the turnover battle today.

Like Houston, the Colts are also down their top field stretcher in wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was placed on injured reserve (heel) this weekend. Indianapolis also has a mistake-prone Daniel Jones under center, and thus opens the door for this defense to make a few plays and get the ball back in the hands of the offense.

If the Texans can find their way to multiple takeaways against the Colts while Houston's own offense can limit their errors like they did with their zero turnovers from last week, it'll be an easy road for DeMeco Ryans to check off the first win of the season.

3. Take Advantage of Red Zone Opportunities

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A huge component of what killed the Texans' chances against the Bengals last week was their lack of urgency in the red zone.

With their four total tries in that end of the field, Houston didn't convert on any of them, leading to a dreary six points scored being the end result. On top of that, a missed 58-yard field goal and a bobbled snap on another field goal didn't help that scoring total either.

Of course, having no Nico Collins hurts Houston's bottom line of being able to consistently move the ball down the field. That's going to be the case once again this weekend. But the Texans simply have no choice but to do better in putting points on the board when they're in reach, and even more so when facing a defense that has as many holes as this one does.

The Colts have allowed an average of 37 points per game through two weeks, and allowed over 1,000 yards combined. So really, it's the perfect opportunity for C.J. Stroud and this offense to bounce back and right the wrongs from their previous embarrassment as a whole. But the primary emphasis has to rely on taking advantage in the red zone.

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