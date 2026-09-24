Texans' Will Anderson Won't Overlook Colts Without Alec Pierce

The Houston Texans could be entering this weekend's game against the Indianapolis Colts a little depleted due to injury, depending on how the health of guys like Nico Collins (hamstring), Jadeveon Clowney (knee), and Ed Ingram (groin) trend over the next few days before their Week 3 matchup.

However, the same can also be said for the Colts and their offense following the recent news on wide receiver Alec Pierce and his heel injury he sustained from Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively leading to Houston placing their offensive weapon on injured reserve.

It's a noteworthy loss for the Colts' offense to sustain for the next few weeks, but especially so against the Texans. Pierce has been someone who has posed a consistent problem for Houston's defense across their last few matchups, as he averages three catches for over 85 yards and a touchdown in his last four meetings.

Without him, the Colts' passing attack tends to look a whole lot different. And while that may offer a big break for the Texans’ defensive end Will Anderson, isn't overlooking what Indianapolis' offense might look like this weekend.

Texans' Will Anderson Keeping Focus Inwards Ahead of Week 3

Even without Pierce, Anderson knows the Texans could have a tough task ahead of them with the remaining Colts' offensive pieces. With the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Warren still healthy and on the field, there are several ways for their scoring attack to remain effective despite lacking their WR1.

“For us, it's just all about us. They still have weapons," Anderson said on Wednesday. "They still have Josh Downs over there. They still have Jonathan Taylor, #84 [Tyler Warren], he's been really good for them. He's a weapon for them. They have a lot of players that they can use other than just Alec [Pierce]."

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps even more important than recognizing who else the Texans will be up against in Week 3, Anderson is putting a premier focus on how his guys can all get on the same page defensively following a rough first two weeks.

The All-Pro edge rusher knows just how elite the Texans' defense can be around all areas of the field when everyone is connected and at the level they were at for most of last season when they had five total Pro Bowl selections.

Two games deep into the 2026 season, that same success hasn't quite shown up on that side of the ball, has paired with uninspiring offense, and thus leaves them in an 0-2 hole after Week 2 for the third time in four seasons.

Still, Anderson has a clear message for his guys to turn the ship around against their division rivals in Week 3.

"For us, it's really just about doing our job to the best of our ability and playing to our standard. I think that's one thing that we talked about today is, ‘If everybody just does their job, we can be a really great team."

"It doesn't matter what they have or what they're going to do. If we line up, get set and all 11 guys are on the same page, we're a really great group.”

Just two games deep into the new season, the Texans have their backs against the wall against the Colts with a chance to fall down to 0-3 for the second year in a row, and thus force themselves to climb out of a deep hole for the next several weeks of the season.

However, rest assured that Anderson and the rest of this defense are heading into this game against the Colts ready to flip the script, no matter who is lining up on the other side.

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