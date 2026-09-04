Texans' Adjusted Contract for WR Tank Dell Is Only a Small Change

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a slight change to the contract of wide receiver Tank Dell before heading into the 2026 regular season.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans and Dell have re-negotiated the final year of his current contract for the 2026 season to lower his salary cap figure on the books from a previous value of nearly $4 million.

Dell's contract paid him $3.6 million before the Texans' adjustment, but now has been changed to a $1.14 million salary with a $500,000 signing bonus, and a salary cap figure of $1.9 million.

#Texans receiver Tank Dell contract renegotiated in final year of deal: due $1.704 million, including $500,000 signing bonus, $1 million total guaranteed, salary cap figure $1.988 million, salary $1.145 million. On injured reserve-designated for return, Dell previously due $3.624… pic.twitter.com/XhZHfRo79D — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 4, 2026

As a result of the move to Dell's deal, the Texans are now able to free up $1.9 million in salary cap on the books, while still keeping the wide receiver on the roster before he hits free agency in 2027.

Dell is also likely to have incentives within his contract for this season to make up the earnings he's since adjusted from, which he can strive towards once he's able to get on the field to start the 2026 season.

Upon the Texans' roster cutdowns earlier this weekend, Dell was placed on injured reserve, designated to return. That leaves Dell out for at least four weeks into the regular season before Houston can open his 21-day practice window and officially get him back on the field for a game.

The last time Dell played in an NFL game came in December of 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs where he suffered his severe knee injury that's he's been working back from.

Even with Dell's injured reserve placement, the Texans have been encouraged with his recovery and saw him on the practice field during training camp earlier in August.

In due time, he should be back in the mix for this Houston offense, but the process to getting him back to 100% has, and will continue to be, a gradual one.

Where the Texans' Cap Space Stands to Start Season

Now following the Texans' latest move to Dell's deal, it allows their salary cap space to be one step closer to being finalized before Week 1.

It's a minor, but potentially meaningful move for the Texans to make financially, depending on how they plan to utilize the money they've since freed up.

According to @TexansCap on X, the Texans are now left with $8.7 million in projected cap space.

🚨*Updated* Houston Texans Salary Cap Space. The team is in a comfortable position to start the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/5tGqIFiuXl — Troy_OTC (@TexansCap) September 4, 2026

So the Texans have a nice bit of flexibility to work with either before the season kicks off, or even midway through the regular season if they need to fill a roster spot via free agency or trade.

For now, the Texans are likely pretty content with their group before Week 1 gets rolling. Houston's already made a couple of housekeeping moves in the days following cuts by bringing back Brevin Jordan and Dominique Robinson, and haven't shown any direct interest in adding anyone else from the free agent market since.

But the cap flexibility is there for the Texans–– which is always nice to have for any team throughout the course of a season.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!