The Houston Texans' Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts sits right around the corner, as these two teams will be facing off for the second time this season under the primetime lights of Thursday Night Football.

And leading up to the Texans' Thursday night action, they, along with the Colts, have released their official list of inactives just ahead of kickoff. For Houston, they'll be without ––––– players as they try and claim their fourth victory of the year, while splitting their season series against Indianapolis at an even 1-1.

Let's take a look at who's set to be out for the Texans and Colts for this matchup, and what those absences could mean for the night ahead:

Houston Texans Inactives

RB Woody Marks

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

OL Nate Thomas

OL Jake Andrews

OL Wyatt Teller

DE Danielle Hunter

TE Brevin Jordan

The Texans will be without a handful of impactful pieces within their lineup against Indianapolis, but most of those absences are for names that had already been ruled out on Houston's injury report following their final walkthrough on Wednesday.

Woody Marks will miss out on the action due to a concussion he sustained last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, and will thus leave David Montgomery to take the lead in the Texans' backfield for his first game back from injury since Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Emari Demercado will operate as Houston's primary backup.

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury, as will star defensive end Danielle Hunter. As for who will step up to replace Hunter, expect Jadeveon Clowney to take a vast share of his snaps as the Texans' starting edge next to Will Anderson Jr., just as he was against the Browns.

The Texans will also be without backup tight end Brevin Jordan for a second week, who is still dealing with a lingering foot injury. That means Houston's tight end room will be slimmed down to just four names against the Colts: Dalton Schultz, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein and Cade Stover.

And since the Texans' last injury report, it appears that Wyatt Teller has been downgraded for the night due to a back injury. He had been listed as a full practice participant throughout the entire week heading into Thursday, but regardless, it seems that he won't be suiting up to play.

As for the healthy scratches, both of them reside on the offensive line. Nate Thomas remains off to the side as he still awaits his season debut, while Jake Andrews sticks out as a new addition for this week’s inactives list as well.

Indianapolis Colts Inactives

CB Sauce Gardner

QB Riley Leonard

TE Will Mallory

OL Bernhard Raimann

DT Jerry Tillery

OL Jalen Travis

CB Charvarius Ward

The Colts will be down a few key names on their side just as the Texans are. A couple of them reside on the offensive line, while two more of them are on the defense.

For one, the Colts will be without both of their usual starting tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis, opening up a potentially significant opportunity for the Texans' defensive line to expose that mismatch, even without the services of Danielle Hunter.

On the defense, the Colts will be without both of their boundary corners in Sauce Gardner, as he deals with a calf injury, and Charvarius Ward, who was carted off in last weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury.

Justin Walley will operate as Indianapolis's No. 1 corner, who surprisingly came away with the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week award for last weekend's performance, as he came away with five tackles, two tackles for loss, a couple of passes defended, and a strip-sack fumble for a touchdown.

Kickoff between the Texans and Colts will land at 7:15 p.m. CT, as Houston will be hungry for a bounce-back win on their home field after the events of their Week 10 loss to the Browns.

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