After a rough Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans are already beginning their preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which comes on a short week for Thursday Night Football.

And on that short week, we already have a glimpse of the Texans and Colts' first injury report of three, which comes after both teams hosted a walkthrough on Monday with estimations of each players' practice participation.

Let's take a look at the latest on the injury front for both the Texans and Colts heading into Thursday night's action:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/16)

DNP

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin)

RB Woody Marks (concussion)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

TE Brevin Jordan (foot/illness)

LIMITED

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

FULL

RB David Montgomery (groin)

WR Tank Dell (hand/shoulder)

OL Febechi Nwaiwu (knee)

CB Kamari Lassiter (wrist)

S Reed Blankenship (hand)

OL Blake Fisher (thumb)

OL Keylan Rutledge (shoulder)

OL Wyatt Teller (back)

The Texans have a handful of injury concerns worth noting–– many of which are still lingering from this past weekend against the Browns.

The biggest absence from the Texans' practice estimation was none other than Danielle Hunter, who missed this past weekend against Cleveland, and could be trending towards another absence for Week 11 as he continues to rehab from his hamstring injury.

Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was also a DNP in practice with his groin injury, which is worth keeping a close eye on over the course of the week. While Monday's session was a walkthrough, his estimation marks his fourth DNP in a row.

The newest name worth noting as a DNP for the Texans in practice is running back Woody Marks, who left Sunday's game in Cleveland with a concussion, and is not expected to play this coming week against the Colts.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Texans' veteran counterpart in the backfield, David Montgomery, he was estimated as a full participant in practice for the second session in a row.

If Marks can't play as expected due to being stuck in concussion protocol, there's a good chance that Montgomery will be able to return for his first game played since he went down with his groin injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, and will have Emari Demercado backing him up as Houston's RB2.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report (as of 11/16)

DNP

LS Luke Rhodes (hamstring)

DT Jerry Tillery (calf)

OL Jalen Travis (knee)

LB Jaylon Carlies (neck)

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

OL Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

LIMITED

WR Anthony Gould (toe)

FULL

OL Dalton Tucker (shoulder)

As for the injuries the Colts are dealing with, they could be down a few key names for Thursday, depending on how their status shifts throughout the week.

The one area of Indianapolis' roster to keep a close watch on is their secondary, as both of their starting cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, were estimated as DNP during their first practice of the week.

We'll get a clearer picture of what to expect for the Colts and Texans' availability as the week progresses, and as both teams officially hit the field for a true practice. But based on the intel we have now, there's a good chance some big names will be forced out of the action for each side.

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