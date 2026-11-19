The Houston Texans have their first primetime game of the 2026 season on tap for Thursday night, as they'll be tasked with their second matchup of the year against their AFC rival, the Indianapolis Colts.

Based on how the odds are looking heading into this contest, many are expecting the night to be a bit one-sided in the hands of the Texans on their home field on a short week.

But as with any divisional matchup in the NFL, there's always bound to be some unexpected surprises to unfold that make the events pan out a bit differently than the general consensus expects.

With that in mind, let's sort through a batch of three bold predictions on how Thursday night's action could look between the Texans and Colts:

Daniel Jones Throws Three Interceptions

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have seen firsthand just how ugly things can get for the Colts and their offense when Daniel Jones is feeling turnover-happy. In their Week 3 matchup, it was Jones who gave up three turnovers between two interceptions and a fumble, and still managed to claw out a narrow 19-17 victory.

It's hard to imagine the Texans winning the turnover battle 3-0 and still coming up short once again. On the other hand, it might not be too tough to picture Jones struggling with his ball security in another matchup against this defense, especially when factoring in a short week on the road without many reliable weapons in his arsenal of pass-catchers.

On the season, Jones is averaging nearly two turnovers a game between his league-leading 12 interceptions and five fumbles. If the Texans take an early lead, and the game script forces the Colts to keep throwing the ball, the door could be wide open for Houston to capitalize on multiple errors from Indianapolis' signal-caller.

Will Anderson Claims Three Sacks

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stage feels like it's set for a monster game to come from Texans' All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

For one, the Texans are forced to enter this matchup without Danielle Hunter for the second straight game due to a hamstring injury. That means Houston will have to rely on Anderson to carry a bit more of the load within the pass-rush than usual–– but considering he leads the lead in total sacks through 10 weeks, we know he's more than capable of doing just that.

On top of Hunter's absence, though, the Colts will be dealing with some key injuries on their offensive line to starting tackles Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis.

So Anderson––one of the best pass-rushers the NFL has to offer––will have the opportunity to go up against a pair of backup tackles on the Colts line coming off a short week. Anderson has already had one game this season logging three sacks against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, and maybe Indianapolis is the next AFC South opponent up to face that same fate on Thursday.

Texans Incur 10 or More Penalties

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to officials during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have had multiple games this season in which they've struggled immensely in keeping their penalties down. In fact, four of their last six games have resulted in Houston getting called for 10 or more penalties.

Last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, things got as bad as we've seen this season, as the Texans were called for a season-high 13 penalties and 112 yards. Impressively enough, four of those penalties were caused because of their special teams unit.

Could the Texans magically turn a corner in this game and look like a more disciplined, refined unit to limit the penalties? It's always possible. Maybe the solution to those penalty problems finally clicked for DeMeco Ryans and this coaching staff after the events of last weekend.

But we're now over halfway into the regular season, and Houston is still dealing with those excessive flags, just as they did over the course of 2025. So it's easy to see how this team could have yet another week of 10 or more penalties, especially on a short week of preparation.

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