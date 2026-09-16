Texans Aren't Buying Into Bengals' Poor Offensive Line Narrative

The Houston Texans are ready to turn the page from their Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills, 31-36, to their second matchup of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's a matchup that, on paper, could be one the Texans have a clear advantage in; and that's the talent they have to attack the Bengals' offensive line.

While Houston has had one of the best defensive lines in the NFL the past couple of seasons, the Bengals have had what many have claimed to be one of the worst offensive lines throughout the league since their Super Bowl against the LA Rams in 2022, where quarterback Joe Burrow was taken down for seven sacks.

However, if you were to ask Texans GM Nick Caserio about the Bengals' offensive line and the challenge they present heading into this weekend, he certainly won't be overlooking the unit. Largely because he sees the group as much better than the narrative has made them out to be.

“That’s a good example of: there’s a bunch of narratives out there that are really false. Their offensive line has done a good job," Caserio said of the Bengals on Texans Radio.

"They've got Orlando [Brown] and [Amarius] Mims at tackle, Ted Karras has kind of solidified things inside... [Dylan] Fairchild looks like he’s come on, and inserted [Dalton] Risner late. So they have continuity... Honestly, I think there’s a little bit of a myth about their offensive line, it’s a good, solid group."

Nick Caserio Doesn't Agree With Bengals' Offensive Line Woes

Knowing that the Texans have seen their fair share of offensive line criticism through the past two seasons, and even heading into this one, Caserio knows better than anyone about how a consensus opinion can differ from reality. In the case of the Bengals, Caserio feels just that.

It's an offensive front in Cincinnati that stood out in their previous game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend. Burrow got taken down for just one sack, threw for over 250 yards, and could be a sign of things to come against the Texans.

"Joe [Burrow] does a really good job of getting rid of the football, moving within the pocket," Caserio continued. "He presents different challenges than Josh Allen. Not that he's necessarily not a runner, but Joe makes more of his plays from the pocket. But he has the subtle ability to move, and if there are yards there to get with his legs, he has a sneaky athleticism where he can do it."

"Their offensive line has done a good job. They did a good job the other day against Tampa Bay... whatever people think. Maybe I’m watching different film. But overall, it’s a pretty solid group.”

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a pass during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having just come off a contest against another top-tier quarterback talent like Allen, facing Burrow the next week certainly won't make things any easier. And just last week, it was Houston's defense who let up 36 points––the highest they've allowed since 2023––to the Bills' offense.

The good thing is that the Texans are certainly motivated for a better result defensively this week compared to what was shown against Buffalo.

Houston's pass rush will be eager to log more than two total sacks on the day, guys like Kamari Lassiter will avoid a repeat performance in the secondary, and as a result, hope to neutralize this potent Bengals offense and avoid falling into an 0-2 hole to begin the new year.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!