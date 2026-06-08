Texans' Biggest Winners and Losers Through OTAs

The Houston Texans have wrapped up their two weeks of OTAs and are now heading into the minicamp workouts period of their offseason.

And while OTAs only provide a small snapshot of what to expect for this roster moving into next season, a few practices being stamped in the books certainly do offer a few hints of how a few players in the building are trending–– whether that be in the right or wrong direction.

With that in mind, let's unpack a handful of winners and losers that have surfaced throughout the Texans OTAs:

Winner: Will Anderson Jr.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Will Anderson to make some big waves in the building during Texans OTAs, to the point where DeMeco Ryans joked about sitting out his star pass rusher so his team could "actually practice."

DeMeco Ryans after Will Anderson "wrecked" the #Texans' practice during day 2 of OTAs:



🗣️"I'm probably gonna have to sit him out here soon. We have to be able to actually practice." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4opZHxyOlW — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

It's clear that Anderson is picking up right where he left off from an All-Pro campaign in 2025, and he could've even taken his game to the next level.

That's great news for this Texans defense that had already been boasting one of, if not, the best pass-rush unit in the NFL, and could easily claim that title once again if Anderson can keep the momentum pushing forward.

Loser: Marlin Klein

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) leaps Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (14) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It wouldn't take long before the injury bug would hit the Texans' roster in OTAs, as second-round rookie Marlin Klein wouldn’t be a full practice participant in the second week of action, albeit with a reported minor hamstring injury.

Two issues, though: 1. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and can oftentimes be an issue that sticks around longer than expected. 2. These early offseason practice reps are especially important for first-year players, and even more so for a talent like Klein who's touted as more of a raw, project tight end as opposed to a polished product.

Seeing how Klein's status shifts leading up to mini camps will be intriguing to watch unfold. Obviously, still being three months away from the regular season means there's a ton of time for the rookie tight end to get right, but it's something to monitor nonetheless.

Winner: Lewis Bond

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) of Boston College works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

One rookie who made some early noise in the building through OTAs wasn't one you'd initially expect: sixth-round wide receiver Lewis Bond was making plays all throughout the two-week practice period that's now put him on the map as a real candidate to make the 53-man roster later this year.

C.J. Stroud throwing to Lewis Bond in warm-ups:



Bond seems to be getting more opportunities than expected early on with the 1s & 2s. pic.twitter.com/IZjaUPxhDU — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 2, 2026

There's no doubt that this Texans wide receiver depth chart will be a tough one to crack. There are at least five players at the position who seemingly have a leg up on Bond when it comes to depth chart placement and target share. So it's hard to find a path to a rookie breakout in terms of production.

However, Bond's skillset as a reliable option in the slot could net him a long look at one of those final wide receiver spots on the roster. And for a day three pick for a unit as talented as the Texans have, that's a big win, all things considered.

Loser: Jake Andrews

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans' starting center from the 2025 season, Jake Andrews, appears to be slowly falling out of favor when it comes to retaining that spot for a second year. And it's easy to see why that is.

The Texans invested heavily into their interior offensive line this offseason by drafting Keylan Rutledge at pick 26, who's now claiming more and more reps with the first team at center. Andrews is still getting a few looks with the ones, but the writing could very well be on the wall for the three-man unit Houston expects to roll out in-between their tackles for Week 1.

The good thing for Andrews is that he could still be in line to keep his spot on the 53-man roster. Houston's staff clearly has a liking for him. But his role in this year's offense might not be as great as it was the last time he took the field.

Winner: The Second-Year WRs

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The stock just continues to keep rising for the Texans' pair of second-year wide receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel; who each look almost certain to see a bump up in opportunity compared to what they had in 2025.

Higgins has made noticeable improvements from his rookie season that should make the Texans even more confident in rolling him out as their WR2 opposite of Nico Collins. Jaylin Noel is going to get more reps in the offense as a slot weapon, in addition to his role as a returner on special teams.

“We just know what the emphasis is this year.,” said Texans WR Jaylin Noel about the offensive additions this past offseason. “We know we can take a step forward as an offense.” #Texans #BigSargeMedia @NoelJaylin13 pic.twitter.com/c3S9DHXBT2 — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) June 5, 2026

If the Texans' passing offense is going to take a leap from last season, a large part of that will come down to just how these two guys impact the offense. And so far, all the signs are there for a strong year from both.

Loser: Cade Stover

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's getting tougher and tougher to find a spot for Cade Stover on the Texans' 53-man roster, and that's because of the tight end talent that's gotten vastly better over the course of Houston's offseason.

Dalton Schultz will retain his spot as TE1, Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein feel locked into their spots on the roster based on Houston's recent investment in each, and Brevin Jordan has since become a surprise standout in offseason workouts.

That puts Stover on the outside looking in that roster picture. There's a ton of time to go between now and the start of next season, but it certainly wouldn't be too shocking to see him get the axe in a few months’ time.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!