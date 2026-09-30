Texans DT Mario Edwards Has Torn ACL: What It Means for Houston's D-Line

The Houston Texans have suffered yet another injury to their defense early on in the season, this time to their defensive line.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards suffered from a torn ACL during their Week 3 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and will now miss the rest of the regular season.

Texans DT Mario Edwards tore his ACL last Sunday, per a source.



He was part of the DL rotation, and had played fairly well. But his 2026 season is over. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) September 30, 2026

It's a tough loss for the Texans' defensive front, who's been relying on Edwards as a depth piece on the interior of their line behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai.

Through the first three games of the season, Edwards appeared in 30% of the Texans' defensive snaps where he recorded six combined tackles and one sack.

However, the Texans will now be forced to move forward for the rest of the season without the presence of Edwards on their defensive line, which does create some noteworthy questions about how Houston might approach things.

What Mario Edwards' Injury Means for Texans' D-Line

Edwards' injury isn't the first that this Texans defensive tackle room has suffered early on this year.

Before the year kicked off, it was second-round rookie Kayden McDonald who went down with an ankle injury that placed him on injured reserve, and thus sidelined until at least Week 5, and potentially further depending on his recovery.

Once McDonald is healthy and able to join back into the Texans' defensive line rotation, it's easy to imagine that he can be the one to slide into Edwards' place, and become Houston's new full-time DT3 with the chance to rise up the ranks even further as the season progresses.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald offers a ton of upside as a run defender, had extremely productive tackling numbers from his one year starting at Ohio State, and could be a productive piece of the puzzle as soon as his rookie year, especially with an increased workload now that Edwards is out.

However, McDonald is still forced out due to injury until at least Week 5, which means the Texans will be forced to pivot to another option for those depth defensive tackle duties for at least Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, and potentially longer.

Who Will Step Up in the Texans' DT Room for Week 4?

There's three names to look towards in the building for the Texans would could see increased work against the Cowboys.

One is Logan Hall, who is versatile enough to play both defensive tackle and off the edge, and has already gotten over 35% of the Texans' defensive snaps in the three games he's appeared in so far. So Houston certainly trusts him, but might value his versatility to play defensive end that prevents him from being a primary option to fill Edwards' role.

Then, there's Jaden Crumedy, the former Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle who the Texans filled in for Edwards in the time that he was out in Week 3, and could be first in line to reclaim those duties for a second straight week, at least for as long as McDonald is sidelined.

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) walks to the field for Panthers Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston could also opt to look towards the practice squad and elevate Junior Tafuna, who the Texans have had in the building since he was brought on via a futures contract in January, and is their only current defensive tackle on the practice squad, yet he doesn’t have a regular-season appearance throughout his NFL career.

On paper, Crumedy feels like the favorite to see his opportunities jump the most, potentially getting around 30% of the defensive snaps, while the combination of Rankins, Togiai, and Hall might take a few more snaps on the inside on a weekly basis.

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